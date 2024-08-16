Championship Contenders Highlight OKC Thunder's Afternoon Tipoffs
Oklahoma City’s schedule is filled with big nights, but a handful of games will have an early tip.
On Thursday afternoon, the NBA announced the schedule for the 2024-25 season. With 80 of the 82 games out for each team, the Thunder know the details for the next several months as it looks to compete for a championship.
Next season’s schedule will feature five afternoon games for the Thunder, including three in Oklahoma City. Those games will feature some of the most anticipated matchups of the season, including a potential NBA Finals preview against the Boston Celtics and a few potential playoff previews against Western Conference foes.
OKC Thunder afternoon games:
Boston Celtics: Jan. 5 @ 2:30 p.m.
@ Portland Trail Blazers: Jan. 26 @ 3 p.m. (5 p.m. CT)
Denver Nuggets: March 9 @ Noon
Los Angeles Lakers: April 6 @ 2:30 p.m.
@ New Orleans Pelicans: April 13 @ 2:30 p.m.
With only one non-playoff team in the afternoon slate, the Thunder will have a tough group of weekend games. While the Thunder have high expectations for next season, their previous afternoon results could be a reason for concern.
Last season, the Thunder also had five afternoon tipoffs, going 2-3 in those matchups. While the Thunder took care of business against the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks, they had some of their worst performances of the season in early games.
In 2023-24, Oklahoma City lost only five games by at least 15 points, and three of those came in afternoon tipoffs. The Thunder were blown out by the Denver Nuggets 128-95 on a Sunday afternoon in their home opener. For reference, the Thunder’s second-worst home loss in the regular season was only a 10-point game.
The Thunder did not have their next afternoon game until a late January loss in Detroit to the Pistons 120-104, which moved them to 6-40. The Thunder then had a season-worst 35-point loss in Dallas in their next afternoon game in February before winning their final two early tips. Oklahoma City also split its two afternoon games in the playoffs.
Although the Thunder have struggled to win afternoon games recently, their talent will make them a scary team to play regardless of when a game tips off.
