Checking in on OKC's Two-Way and Exhibit Players Through Three Preseason Games
As the regular season approaches, bunches of two-way and Exhibit 10 contracts are handed out to players every new NBA season. The Oklahoma City Thunder have seven players on either contract, all of which have played valuable minutes in the first half of the preseason.
Many of the new guys are fresh out of college and searching for a home in either the NBA or the G League. Through the first three games, here's how the Thunder's two-way and Exhibit 10 players have performed.
Adam Flagler, Guard (Two-Way)
The former Baylor Bear exploded for 25 points in the Thunder's last game against the New Zealand Breakers, a scoring explosion he has yet to see so far. Flagler scored three points in his first two games of the preseason against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.
Those first two games for Flagler were highly inefficient, shooting a combined 2-for-12 from the field and 20% from the perimeter. He also posted a combined negative-seven plus-minus with no other significant statistical explosions. His most recent performance, against the New Zealand Breakers, was eye-popping. He posted 25 points and three rebounds, with 9-for-17 shooting. He hit on 50% of his perimeter shots and led the Thunder to a 117-89 victory.
Alex Ducas, Wing (Two-Way)
A former Saint Mary's Gael, Ducas played an average of 21 minutes per game through the first three games. He's not necessarily an elite scorer, but his impact on winning basketball was abundantly clear. Ducas had the highest plus-minus of any Thunder player against the Breakers, finishing with 15 points and four rebounds. His shooting efficiency was not ideal, going 6-for-14 from the field and 2-for-9 from the perimeter. His perimeter efficiency as a whole is something that needs to be improved as the season progresses, especially if he wants to find a role.
He has active hands and is a solid defender, being one of his appealing characteristics. He grabbed two steals against the Spurs, as well as two blocks. His on-ball defending capabilities jump off the videotape as well.
Ajay Mitchell, Guard (Two-Way)
Mitchell was the No. 38 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft from UC Santa Barbra. He only played in the first two preseason games so far, scoring 19 points in the first matchup and eight in the second. His first performance highlighted his efficiency, shooting 8-for-13 from the field and 1-for-4 from the perimeter.
In their second matchup, he was more versatile in his play. He recorded four rebounds and three assists alongside his eight-point performance. He shot 4-for-10 that game, but did not connect at all from the outside. Mitchell will likely spend some time in the G League, but will prove as a reliable option to call up if someone were to get injured, or other circumstances.
Cormac Ryan, Guard (E10)
Ryan only played a combined three minutes before his 28-minute game against the Breakers. He hit a singular three-point shot in his two minutes of play against the Rockets, missing his other attempt from the field.
The former North Carolina Tarheel is an experienced guard with five years of college basketball under his belt. He presents as someone who will struggle to find a surefire spot on the Thunder roster, but will pose as an interesting call-up option.
Alex Reese, Forward (E10)
Reese played four seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide until 2020, but has yet to produce anything in the NBA. He only played two minutes against the Rockets, scoring two points and grabbing one rebound in limited playtime.
In 22 minutes of play against the Breakers, scoring five points on 2-for-6 shooting. He's a versatile forward with a three-point shot, standing at 6-foot-9. He shot 1-for-5 from the perimeter in his playing time. He also grabbed three rebounds against the Breakers.
Malevy Leons, Forward (E10)
Leons is an incredibly unique prospect for the Thunder, but the number of roster spots available doesn't necessarily cater to him finishing with a roster spot. From Bradley University, Leons is a versatile big man who contributes in multiple ways. He's appeared in all three games and gave Thunder fans something to be hopeful for against the Breakers.
Most recently, he posted 14 points, six rebounds and two assists. He also grabbed four steals with a high plus-minus. He grabbed six rebounds against the Spurs in their first game with another two steals. He's mobile, standing at 6-foot-9. Leons went undrafted this summer, but might be a steal for the Thunder. By no means is he guaranteed a roster spot, but his unique skillset might be interesting for them.
Miller Kopp, Forward (E10)
The former Northwestern Wildcat and Indiana Hoosier only played against the Breakers most recently. In 14 minutes of play, the sharp-shooting forward finished with three points and six total rebounds, paired with an assist and a turnover. Kopp was recently waived by the Thunder.
