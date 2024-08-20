Chet Holmgren Claims OKC Thunder Guard Deserves 'Way More' Credit
The Oklahoma City Thunder's arrival to contention was loud and heard around the league. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been an MVP candidate for two straight seasons and is accompanied by two rising stars and a strong core of role players.
With the loud arrival, players within the squad might get lost in the fold as it pertains to receiving praise for their contribution to the club. Sixth-year guard Lu Dort happens to be that player for the Thunder.
X (formerly Twitter) user LegionHoops posted a conversation-stirring question, asking fans to name players who deserve more recognition, with the cover photo to the post being Dort. Thunder rising star center Chet Holmgren responded to the post, claiming Dort deserves "way more" credit.
Now, it's easy to understand why Dort might be being lost in the mix. His best scoring season came as the team's rise was starting to happen, though his role evened out as the team stockpiled more talent. His averages went down slightly, though his impact didn't change much.
Defensively, which is where Dort earns his money, the Thunder have really grown. It's a team effort, and Dort is joined by other defensive aces such as Cason Wallace and Holmgre, with Alex Caruso being added to the mix.
On both sides of the ball, it's easy to see Dort's play be overshadowed. However, the culture fit and hustle he brings to the court is a big energizer, and his floor-spacing abilities from a season ago combined with his elite defensive prowess make him a key contributor on a contending-level team.
Again, overlooking Dort's impact is one thing, but ignoring it is another. He shouldn't be ignored anymore. He's going to be a starter on a team projected to win more than well over 50 games and to be playing deep into the playoffs while playing solid basketball on both sides of the floor.
Holmgren is right -- Dort deserves more credit for his role in Oklahoma City. With the star power and depth the Thunder have, though, that isn't guaranteed for any player.
