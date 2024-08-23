Chet Holmgren Describes Big Difference Between Regular Season And Playoffs
The Oklahoma City Thunder have plenty of rising stars on the roster backing up superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and one of those is 7-footer Chet Holmgren.
After a redshirt season due to an injury suffered before his rookie year, Holmgren hit the floor for the first time during the 2023-24 NBA season. He played in all 82 games, averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, shooting 53 percent from the floor and 37 percent on 3-pointers.
Holmgren's assertion to the lineup, with help from a leap from Jalen Williams and an MVP-level season from Gilgeous-Alexander, lifted the Thunder to a 57-win season in Oklahoma City and a No. 1 seed finish in the Western Conference.
Climbing from the No. 10 seed to the No. 1 seed within one offseason helped the Thunder to their first bit of playoff experience of the rebuild, which was invaluable. The contending squad now has been battle-tested, losing in the second round to the Dallas Mavericks, who made the NBA Finals.
Still, the young Thunder squad got a feel for the NBA playoffs as they head into a season with expectations under their name. Holmgren, in an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, explained the difference the playoffs bring in terms of atmosphere.
"Regular season is still lit. All the games were sold out. The fans were really into it, cheering loud. Shoutout our fans. I love our fans," Holmgren explained. "But then the playoffs, you get the same colored shirts and all that. As soon as you come out for pregame, the pregame playlist is all hype songs."
Games get real in playoffs. Stakes are high and players are fighting to add to their legacy with franchises looking to add a Larry O'Brien to the trophy case. Fan bases around the league rally behind their favorite team to create a very, very desired atmosphere.
Oklahoma City has provided one of the best crowds since the franchise was moved to the city. Thunder fans are among some of the best in the league. The pregame music playlist played a role in the Thunder's improved atmosphere, though, Holmgren joked.
"In season, we're listening to like sad Drake songs and s--t," Holmgren said. "I'm like, 'What the f--k I'm trying to get ready for the game!'"
With an improved roster heading into a new season, the Thunder should have a strong outing in the regular season and will likely host another playoff series with championship aspirations next season.
