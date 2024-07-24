Chet Holmgren Issues Compliment to Bronny James as NBA Summer League Wraps
One of the biggest talking points in the offseason has been about a No. 55 overall pick - and no, it was not the new contract Aaron Wiggins inked this summer - the dialog around Bronny James has been long, loud and lazy.
As the Los Angeles Lakers selected the USC product with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the conversations around the NBA landscape only grew louder on if James was a pro or not. From players, media and fans this has been one of the hottest discussion points throughout the Summer.
In a summer league game fort the Lakers, James dropped 13 points while hauling in fvie rebounds, dishing out three assists and two blocks in a contest where he made half his shots.
This prompted Social Media to stir and even input from Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren. The seven-footer commented under a post detailing the Lakers' rookie's stats saying "Looked like a pro," a show of confidence in the 19-year-old second-round pick.
For the Lakers, James averaged seven points, an assist, three rebounds and a steal per contest. He shot 32 percent from the floor, 13 percent from beyond the arc and 62 percent at the charity stripe.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will face off with the Los Angeles Lakers early on in James' rookie season as the two teams are placed in the same NBA Cup group.
