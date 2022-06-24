Chet Holmgren Lands Third-Best Odds to Win Rookie of the Year

Oklahoma City has two rookies with top-10 odds to win Rookie of the Year.

The 2022 NBA Draft has officially concluded, and Oklahoma City left with a treasure trove of new players.

With the second overall selection, Oklahoma City left with what was likely it’s top target in Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren.

Oklahoma City then traded three future protected first rounders for New Zealand Breakers forward Ousmane Dieng at the No. 11 spot, and selected Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams with their 12th pick.

Armed with three lottery picks, including who potentially could be the top player in the draft in Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have a decent shot to take home a Rookie of the Year award in the 2022-23 season.

Currently, No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero holds the best odds at 3/1, and for good reason. Banchero is easily the most NBA-ready prospect. And as the new offensive hub for the Magic, he’ll likely get the stats to back it up.

Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. trails behind at 7/2. Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren has the third best odds at 11/2 to take home the Rookie of the Year award.

Jaden Ivey follows at 15/2, with Keegan Murray just behind at 9/1.

Williams, OKC’s third and final lottery selection, has the 10th best odds to win the award at 22/1. Dieng, drafted at 11, has the 16th best odds at 33/1.

Other notable odds include Blazers wing Shaedon Sharpe at 25/1 and Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin at 12/1.

The 2022-23 NBA season kicks off in late-October.

