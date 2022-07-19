Skip to main content

Chet Holmgren’s Defense Could Anchor Oklahoma City in Top Ten

The generational talent is an elite rim protector at just 20 years old.

For a good portion of last season, the Oklahoma City Thunder were a very respectable defensive team. In fact, at the beginning of March they were top ten in the NBA.

While the defensive efficiency slipped late in the season as key players were sidelined, there’s real optimism that Oklahoma City could be a top tier defensive team in the 2022-23 campaign. Adding No. 2 overall Chet Holmgren to the rotation is the key to just how good the Thunder could be.

Known for being an elite rim protector, the 7-footer does lack physical strength. He’s got a thin frame, but that hasn’t held him back to this point. Holmgren was arguably the best shot blocker in college basketball last season, which has translated to the NBA thus far through summer league.

While he does give up post positioning sometimes due to the lack of weight, he’s still a patient defender that has quick bounce and great timing. While the best shot blockers are often great due to their size, there’s an art to rejecting an opponent.

Holmgren boats a 7-foot-6 wingspan that allows him to be disruptive in passing lanes as a defender to earn steals, but also uses that length to block shots. Whether it’s against the guy he’s guarding or as a weakside shot blocker, Holmgren can do it all.

Through five games in NBA Summer League, he produced nearly three blocks per contest. The upside on that end is hard to miss.

Between blocking shots, altering them and forcing opposing offenses to not shoot in the paint altogether, Holmgren could improve an already solid Thunder defense this upcoming season as a rookie.

