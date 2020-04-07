InsideTheThunder
Chris Paul  Could Cause a Bidding War

Erik Gee

Could there a bidding war for Chris Paul this Summer? Sam Presti can only hope.  

Keep in mind, just because there could be teams interested in Paul,  it doesn't mean Presti will give him up the way he did Paul Gorge and Russell Westbrook. Presti's job is to do what's best for the Thunder, and if he thinks they can build off this season, then he will look to add what he can to the current roster. 

A possible stumbling block to getting (hopefully) some much-needed wing help will be the $85,000,000 Paul is owed the next two seasons. With that in mind, let's take a look at the possible suitors and see if there is anyone that has an offer that would help the Thunder for the future. 

According to CBS Sports, the Lakers, Bucks, and 76ers are the most likely to vie for Paul's services. The Lakers' situation is complicated. 

 LA would need Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and JaVale McGee to pick up their options for next season so neither could veto a potental trade.  Avey Bradley and Danny Green would also have to be included just to get to 80 percent of Paul's $41,000,000 next season. 

The Lakers could package Quin Cook, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Kyle Kuzma in a deal. If Kuzma is off-limits, then LA's first-round picks for 2020 and 2027 come available after this year's draft.  

Of these options, getting the picks with the two younger players makes the most sense, especially since you are losing one of your selections in 2020 to 76ers.

As for the Bucks, the thought is to bundle Ersan Ilyasova, George Hill, and Eric Bledsoe with the Pacers first-round pick for this year.  Right now, that's the 20th pick overall, not bad, but getting back three players over the age of 30 is a high price to pay just to get an extra draft selection.   

The 76ers could trade either Tobias Harris straight up for Paul, or they could send Al Horford and a draft pick to Oklahoma City. At 33, Horford is still averaging 33 minutes per game, and if Gallinari leaves, he would be an excellent replacement at power forward.

Horford also played for Billy Donovan at Florida, so you would think there wouldn't be any issues with him buying into his role with the Thunder. Harris is the more exciting of these options.  

He's 27; he averages 19 points, seven rebounds, shoots 47 percent from the field, and 36 percent from three. He more than makes up for Gallinari's scoring, and you would have him under contract the next four seasons.  

As someone who wants Paul to retire in Thunder blue, Harris would be hard to pass up. Are the 76ers willing to pull that trigger? We've seen crazier things happen in Oklahoma City, just ask Paul.  

Schroder's Legal Issues: 

A lawsuit filed by CAM Capital is alleging that Dennis Schroder did damage to his former rental home in Nichols Hills. Schroder allegedly drove his car on the lawn, and patio doing harm the grass as well as the sprinkler system and concrete paving. 

He is also accused of causing "significant" damage to the water and sewer systems due to carelessness.  CAM Capital is seeking over $75,000,00 in damages.

