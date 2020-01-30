InsideTheThunder
Chris Paul is Back for the Thunder. But, are the Clippers interested in his Services

Erik Gee

Time to get back to work for the Oklahoma City Thunder. After a day off, the Thunder are in Sacramento tonight to face the Kings for a 9 pm tipoff.  Terrance Ferguson is out due to personal reasons, while Abdel Nader is available, Nader had been suffering from a sprained left knee. Chris Paul is also back with the Thunder after taking Monday off in the wake of Kobe Bryant's passing.  

 Having Paul back will provide a huge emotional boost for a team that couldn't overcome a 16 point deficit at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. Paul's fourth-quarter heroics (112 clutch points)  have helped spur the Thunder to the third-best record in the NBA since Thanksgiving.  This is one of the reasons the Clippers may be interested in making a deal with Oklahoma City for Paul's services. 

According to Greg Schwartz of Bleacher Report, Los Angles would be willing trade for Paul if Sam Presti would throw in a draft pick because of the Clippers taking Paul's 41 and 44-million dollar salary off the Thunder's books the next two seasons. In return, it's being suggested Oklahoma City would get back Maurice Harkless, Ivica Zubac, and Montrezl Harrell. Harkless has one-year left on his deal at 11-million; Zubac has two years and a team option at no more than 7.5, and Harell is on an expiring contract. 

A deal for Zubac could also mean the Thunder would look to move either Steven Adams or Nerlens Noel. 

Oklahoma City has a chance to win. It’s a sixth road game in seven tries for the second time this season. The Thunder are 12-3 on the road since December that is the second-best road record in the NBA during that span.  Not bad for a team that dropped five of their first six away from the Peake. 

Thunder/Kings tonight at 9 on Fox Sports Oklahoma 

