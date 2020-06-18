InsideTheThunder
Chris Paul Takes His Lumps on Twitter Over Orlando Hotline

Erik Gee

Chris Paul's knowledge of NBA rules helped the Thunder 139-127 overtime win against the Memphis Grizzles back in December. With 1.7 seconds left, Karl Anthony Townes had just missed the first of two free throws when Paul notice Jordan Bell's jersey was untucked. 

Paul screamed, "THAT'S A DELAY OF GAME! THAT'S A DELAY OF GAME!" The Timberwolves' second delay of game, which lead to  Danilo Gallinari making a trip to the charity stripe. The Thunder would go on to beat Minnesota 139-127 in overtime in part to Paul's quick thinking. 

Now, Paul's actions from that night are becoming a punchline on social media. Twitter exploded with Chris Paul Jokes when The Athletic reported that there would be an anonymous tip line for reporting players who break the rules while in Orlando.  

Rob Perez, former Thunder reporter Fred Katz, and others weighed in wondering if Paul would be the one person to use the tip line for the Thunder's advantage? One tweet from an Athletic staff writer (which you can see below) had a particular humorous quote about Paul telling on James Harden because he wasn't correctly wearing his mask. "Operator? Mr. Harden's nose isn't tucked into his mask. That's a tech."

All kidding aside, the environment at the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex will be restrictive. Even with the limited number of people you are allowing to come to Orlando, it will be challenging to keep tabs on players, and some are going to risk leaving campus for a night on the town. 

Players must be aware by trying to skirt the rules, they are putting others at risk, and as Paul Pierce points out, if you get caught, there is someone from another team who will have no qualms about turning you in.  Not only would you potentially infecting those who are willing to deal with the restrictions, but you could also put your team at a significant disadvantage in the postseason. 

Snitches may get stitches, but, those who catch COVID-19 end up in quarantine.  

