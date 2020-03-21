Chris Paul Thanks Medical Workers

NBA players are taking to social media to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Paul is the latest to join the chorus. Paul posted a 2:20 message encouraging all of us to stay home as much as possible, be selfless with our time, to help each other out and learn new things.

Paul also thanks medical workers for all that they are doing during this time of crisis, "I wanna give a huge shout out to the medical experts."..."The doctors who are day in and day out givin' themselves up from their families to make sure we're all ok and know that that stuff is not unseen."

The Thunder has been tested for COVID-19, and according to the team's release, all results came back negative. With children being home from school, many of us are learning what their teachers have to deal with daily.

Paul made sure to thank them as well. "A huge shout out to all those teachers out there.".."There's been a lot of mornings here now trying to fulfill that role with my kids."

"And just usin' this time to as an opportunity to connect and reconnect."..."I think it gives us a lot of perspective as we're all here spending a lot more time doing things we may not have done because we're all usually so busy on the go."

Paul isn't the only player active on social media. Shai Gilgeous-Alexader is posting new pictures on Instagram of all of his outfits that he's wearing while he is on lockdown with the rest of us.

These posts may not seem like much to some, but there is no better way to stay close to fans and cheer them up then using the platforms that Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram provide.

On Friday, the Thunder announced it would be providing financial relief to game-night workers at the Peake, who will miss paychecks during the NBA's hiatus. The Thunder will help the workers at ASM Global (the company contracted by the city to run the Peake) as well.

