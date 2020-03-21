InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Chris Paul Thanks Medical Workers

Erik Gee

NBA players are taking to social media to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Paul is the latest to join the chorus.  Paul posted a 2:20 message encouraging all of us to stay home as much as possible, be selfless with our time, to help each other out and learn new things. 

Paul also thanks medical workers for all that they are doing during this time of crisis, "I wanna give a huge shout out to the medical experts."..."The doctors who are day in and day out givin' themselves up from their families to make sure we're all ok and know that that stuff is not unseen." 

The Thunder has been tested for COVID-19, and according to the team's release, all results came back negative. With children being home from school, many of us are learning what their teachers have to deal with daily. 

Paul made sure to thank them as well. "A huge shout out to all those teachers out there.".."There's been a lot of mornings here now trying to fulfill that role with my kids."

"And just usin' this time to as an opportunity to connect and reconnect."..."I think it gives us a lot of perspective as we're all here spending a lot more time doing things we may not have done because we're all usually so busy on the go." 

Paul isn't the only player active on social media. Shai Gilgeous-Alexader is posting new pictures on Instagram of all of his outfits that he's wearing while he is on lockdown with the rest of us. 

These posts may not seem like much to some, but there is no better way to stay close to fans and cheer them up then using the platforms that Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram provide.   

Stepping Up:

On Friday, the Thunder announced it would be providing financial relief to game-night workers at the Peake, who will miss paychecks during the NBA's hiatus. The Thunder will help the workers at ASM Global (the company contracted by the city to run the Peake) as well. 

Your Thoughts: 

If you could spend an hour with one player on the Thunder, who would it be? Just click the comment box below. 

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thunder Step Up to Help Peake Workers

The Thunder is pledging to help part-time workers who are struggling to makes ends meet during the NBA's hiatus.

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan Coach of the Year

If we're handing out awards for the 2019-2020 NBA season then Billy Donovan is your coach of the year.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Thunder Can't Work Out at Team Facility

The NBA is closing team facilities till further notice, plus more NBA players test positive for COVID-19 including Marcus Smart.

Erik Gee

NBA Needs to Take a cue from Wrestling

If WWE and AEW can perform without fans the NBA can as well.

Erik Gee

Thunder Test Negative for COVID-19

Thunder confirm players and staff test negative for COVID-19

Erik Gee

Thunder Should be Healthy When Season Resumes

We are looking at some of the biggest questions surrounding the Thunder during the NBA's break. Today we look at how healthy they should be once the season gets back underway.

Erik Gee

Kevin Durant Test Positive for COVID-19

Four Nets test positive for COVID-19. Still waiting word on the Thunder.

Erik Gee

Hiatus Leaves Donovan's Future in Question

Over the next few days, we will go over some of the biggest questions facing the Thunder as the NBA season is on hiatus. Today we start with Billy Donovan's contract and why a deal needs to get done.

Erik Gee

by

Nkr03201951

NBA Players Allowed to Travel

The NBA will allow players to travel, with restrictions.

Erik Gee

Thunder Declared NBA Champs

If the NBA season doesn't get back underway I will declare the Thunder the 2019-2020 NBA Champions.

Erik Gee