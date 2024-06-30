Clippers 'Looking to Find Trade' for Russell Westbrook; Should Thunder Pursue?
Free agency has officially kicked off in the NBA, with Paul George being the big domino that needs to fall for the floodgates to open. Even then, before that happens there will be contracts signed. Furthermore, trades are being explored around the league.
One trade that is being explored as free agency opens is one involving Russell Westbrook of the LA Clippers. After opting into his $4 million option for the upcoming 2024-25 season, the Clippers are looking for a trade partner, as first reported by Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.
Now 35 years old, Westbrook is not the player he once was. After starting his career in Oklahoma City with the Thunder and emerging as a star with the franchise, he has been more of an energetic role player in recent years. He is no longer a star, but is still an impactful piece.
While he's on a cheap contract and has ties to the organization, it still isn't time for a Westbrook reunion. He would certainly come off the bench, but is still somewhat ball-dominant even at this point in his career.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.