Clippers, Thunder Injury Reports Filled Ahead of Back-to-Back

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers’ injury reports are loaded ahead of the team’s back-to-back contests this week.

The Thunder’s two best players, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, will both be sidelined due to various injuries.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged 30.0 points in his two contests this year, missed OKC’s second game agains the Timberwolves with a hip injury.

Giddey sustained a right ankle injury in the second game against Minnesota, exiting in the third quarter. Giddey attempted to play through it, hobbling around gingerly some in the second half.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault had no update on either player in the postgame interview, but said they’ll have more information in the coming days.

The Thunder also have a pair of rookies out in Chet Holmgren, who is done for the season with a Lisfranc injury, and Jalen Williams, who was elbowed in the season opener, suffering an orbital bone fracture.

The Clippers have a pair of scratches for Tuesday’s game as well. Marcus Morris will be out due to personal reasons, and Paul George will be out with a non-COVID related illness.

With Kawhi Leonard still on a minutes restriction after coming back from a season ending injury that kept him out of the whole 2021-22 season, it could be Oklahoma City’s first real chance at getting in the win column.

