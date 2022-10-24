Skip to main content

Clippers, Thunder Injury Reports Filled Ahead of Back-to-Back

Ahead of their back-to-back matchups, there's several high-profile names on the Thunder and Clippers injury reports.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers’ injury reports are loaded ahead of the team’s back-to-back contests this week.

The Thunder’s two best players, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, will both be sidelined due to various injuries.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged 30.0 points in his two contests this year, missed OKC’s second game agains the Timberwolves with a hip injury.

Giddey sustained a right ankle injury in the second game against Minnesota, exiting in the third quarter. Giddey attempted to play through it, hobbling around gingerly some in the second half.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault had no update on either player in the postgame interview, but said they’ll have more information in the coming days.

The Thunder also have a pair of rookies out in Chet Holmgren, who is done for the season with a Lisfranc injury, and Jalen Williams, who was elbowed in the season opener, suffering an orbital bone fracture.

The Clippers have a pair of scratches for Tuesday’s game as well. Marcus Morris will be out due to personal reasons, and Paul George will be out with a non-COVID related illness.

With Kawhi Leonard still on a minutes restriction after coming back from a season ending injury that kept him out of the whole 2021-22 season, it could be Oklahoma City’s first real chance at getting in the win column.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

Eugene Omoruyi
News

Robinson-Earl Exceeds Expectations in Oklahoma City's Loss to Minnesota

By Ross Lovelace
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Thunder Shooting Woes Still Prevalent Early in 2022-23 Season

By Chris Becker
Nikola Jokic, Mike Muscala, Denver Nuggets
News

Mock Trade: Lakers Start to Fix Shooting Issues

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Kenrich Williams
News

Thunder Outmanned by Timberwolves in Loss

By Kade Kimble
Lu Dort, Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
News

Thunder Experiencing Foul Trouble Through First Two Games

By Dustin McLaughlin
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
News

Injury Report: SGA’s Status in Question for OKC’s Home Opener

By Chris Becker
Lu Dort, Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
News

Giddey, Gilgeous-Alexander Shine as Thunder Fall to Nuggets

By Randall Sweet
Tre Mann, Minnesota Timberwolves
News

Thunder Gameday: Home Opener and Rematch Against Timberwolves

By Inside The Thunder Staff