Contract Breakdown: OKC Thunder's Svi Mykhailiuk

The Oklahoma City Thunder have several big decisions to make in free agency this offseason with a few of their own players.

Two weeks before the trade deadline, the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Hamidou Diallo to the Detroit Pistons for Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round pick. With Diallo set to enter restricted free agency, OKC knew he’d likely earn a rather large payday this offseason.

To get ahead of it, Thunder GM Sam Presti would add another second-round pick to his arsenal as well as grab a young, promising wing in Mykhailiuk.

READ MORE:

Thunder Draft: A Decade Without A Top-Ten Pick

Thunder Draft Lottery Odds: What Does History Tell Us?

Although Mykhailiuk is set to enter restricted free agency as well, there’s a chance his next contract will be more manageable than Diallo’s. Additionally, Mykhailiuk is a more well-rounded player overall. While Diallo was an explosive, athletic scorer, he couldn’t shoot the ball well.

Mykhailiuk is an excellent shooter and scorer, but also stands at 6-foot-8 and is versatile enough to play multiple positions on both ends of the floor.

In 30 games with the Thunder this season, Mykhailiuk averaged 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.0 minutes per game. Players of his size and shooting ability don’t come around often. An improved defender, he did a little bit of everything for OKC this season.

With all of this in mind, Mykhailiuk will be just 24 years old at the start of next season and would be a great player to keep in Oklahoma City. Showing improvement each season, he would be an excellent reserve for the Thunder going forward, especially when the Thunder are once again a playoff team.