Could OKC Thunder be Suitors For Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson in Free Agency?
The opening of free agency league-wide nears, as all 30 teams will be able to speak and negotiate with eligible free agents.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are a bit of a wild card. They're going to be active as they declined the player option for both Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins -- two key guard rotational players -- with the aspiration to re-sign both on long-term deals.
Before re-signing the two guards, who will each receive a nice payday, the team can use nearly $30 million in cap space to go out and sign a big name to help solidify the Thunder as a contender.
Oklahoma City is no large market for free agency signings, but the Thunder is certainly an appealing team for players who are looking to contend for titles this coming season and beyond. With a 57-25 record, the Thunder proved to be a contender, and they swept their first-round matchup. They battled the Dallas Mavericks -- an eventual NBA Finals runner-up -- for six games in the second round.
So, the young Thunder squad they're here and they're here to stay for a while. This could be attractive to, say, Klay Thompson, who is moving on from his current squad, the Golden State Warriors.
Now, Thompson was originally unable to agree to a contract extension with the Warriors, which has now led to a breakup from both sides. The Hall of Fame guard has four championships under his belt and was a big part of the Warriors' dynasty.
Conveniently, Oklahoma City has been like a fountain of youth for aging stars, as both Chris Paul and Al Horford seemingly revitalized their careers in a Thunder jersey. Thompson has been receiving flack for his play in the past two seasons, with many citing his age as a big reason why.
The Thunder has cap space to pursue a talent like Thompson, and they can find a way to acquire him via sign-and-trade with the Warriors. Oklahoma City plays a distinct, drive-heavy offense in which Thompson could provide plenty of floor-spacing and shot making as a sharpshooter. He would even add some additional shot creation off the dribble.
It seems like a pipe dream for Thunder fans, as the organization would have to be interested in signing the former Warriors superstar, and then they'd have to negotiate a reasonable deal. Evidently, this could be the last time the team can go out and acquire an expensive player as contract extensions will soon kick in and roster building will get that much more tricky for the squad.
Thompson, in a Warriors jersey, has been a killer in Oklahoma City. He's got sharpshooting abilities and strong enough defense to fit the Thunder lineup. The pairing seems unlikely, but it could work out and be a fun spin on a story that hasn't favored the Thunder historically.
