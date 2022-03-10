Skip to main content

Cunningham Climbs, Giddey Falls as Rookie Ladder Hits Home Stretch

There continues to be shakeups at the top of the NBA Rookie Ladder.

Cleveland’s Evan Mobley has rightfully retained the top spot for over a month now, averaging 12.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game to go along with his stout defense over the last week.

Barring a miraculous comeback from Scottie Barnes or Cade Cunningham, Mobley is set to be the next Rookie of the Year Award winner.

Over the course of the season, Mobley has averaged 14.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists, all while likely helping Cleveland to a playoff berth as a defensive anchor.

Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has moved up one spot to No. 2, and is one of the only other rookies with an outside shot to take home the ROY award.

Cunningham has averaged 22.5 points. 9.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists since his last ranking of No. 3. He’s getting white-hot, but it could be too little too late.

Despite a great week, Toronto’s Scottie Barnes has fallen to No. 3 in the most recent rankings. He’s averaged 17.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists, but simply couldn’t keep up with Cunningham’s production.

Barnes has arguably been the most consistent rookie this season.

A highly lauded class, there’s been several other rookies who deserve recognition; Franz Wagner, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu. But there’s simply not enough spots to go around in a loaded class.

Giddey hasn’t played over the last week due to a hip strain. Prior to his injury, he recorded three straight triple-double’s and was ending his year on a hot streak. Giddey moved down one spot from four to five.

The winner of the Rookie of the Year Award will be announced following the NBA Finals. 

