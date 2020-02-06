InsideTheThunder
Danilo Gallinari Trade Talks Take Place During Thunder's 109-103 win over Cleveland

Erik Gee

Wednesday was a strange night for the Oklahoma City Thunder. After four days off, they returned to the court and came away with a 109-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

We'll get to the outcome in a bit. During the second quarter, news broke that the Maimi Heat were working on a deal to acquire Danilo Gallinari. If the deal goes through the Heat will not only get Gallinari they will also have gotten Andre Igoudala in the process. Pat Riley did manage to come away with Iguodala, as part of a deal with Memphis, but as of now, Gallinari is still with the Thunder. 

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that talks are ongoing between the Grizzlies, Heat, and Oklahoma City, and could extend into Thursday. One of the hang-ups to consummating this three-team trade is that the Heat take the protections off the 2023 first-round pick they owe the Thunder. The pick is top 14 protected.  

Billy Donovan was not told that he had to pull Gallinari at any point on Wednesday. Donovan says that the front office does not "inundate" him with every possible scenario that could happen, and he prefers it that way. Donovan also says that when there is something of substance, he will be part of the conversation. During the post-game press conference, Donovan said he had not been told about a potential deal for Gallinari.  

Dennis Schroder is another hot ticket item for the Thunder. ESPN was reporting earlier on Wednesday that the Lakers were in talks with Sam Presti about a trade. Those talks didn't get far, as Presti is saying that Schroder must bring a "heavy return."

Not only is he involved in trade talks, but Schroder is also leading the Thunder to wins. Off the bench, he played 33 minutes and scored 30 points. As impressive as his 10 of 17-night shooting was. His 8 of 11 from the charity stripe was what made the difference. Schroder hit three big free-throws in the last minute of the game to seal the victory. As for his technical foul that came after, he had an offensive foul reversed.  Donovan says he was told by the officials it was for running to the other end of the court. According to Chris Paul, "that's a tough 25-hundred dollar call." 

The Thunder gets 24 hours rest before they host the Pistons on Friday. Tipoff is at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

