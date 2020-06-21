InsideTheThunder
Shapiro, Sports Illustrated, Danilo Gallinari one of the Most to Gain When Season Resumes

Erik Gee

The Summer of 2020 was supposed to be one of the biggest in Danilo Gallinari's career. But, COVID-19, a league shutdown, and decreasing salary cap, means Gallinari likely won't receive a max contract when his number is called. 

Despite this fall not being the ideal time to be an NBA free agent, Gallinari still has a lot to play for when the season resumes. Michael Shapiro of Inside, The Rockets, says, "The 6'10" forward appears to be aging like a fine Chardonnay as he approaches his age-32 season."

"Gallinari has averaged over 18 points per game in four of the last five seasons, and he's crossed 40% from three in each of the last two years."..." He's a legitimate 6'10" with a smooth release, and he's more agile off the bounce than one would expect."

"Gallinari may be a defensive liability, but the right scheme can hide even the most egregious wing defenders.".. "Expect a playoff team (perhaps even Oklahoma City) to shell out major dollars if Gallinari continues his impressive season."

Gallinari is making over $22,000,000 this season. While in some ways that seems like a bargain for the Thunder's second-leading scorer Sam Presti and Clay Bennett won't want to give that kind of cash for someone over 30. 

I have speculated that if Oklahoma City could get him in the 16-17 million range, they might be willing to ink him for another season with a player option. Whatever happens with Gallinari, the Thunder has most likely made up their mind as to what direction they are going.  

A run to the conference finals may alter Presti's thinking. But for the Thunder to accomplish such a feat, they would have to get past the Lakers or Clippers, which is a tall task. 

In our opinion, Andre Roberson has more to gain than any player in the NBA. His days with Oklahoma City could be behind him.  However, if he could play between 17-20 minutes a night, that might be enough for a team to bite.

After being out for over two seasons to come back and play at an NBA level would be nothing short of miraculous. 

Presti says, "I think it's clear that if we're able to get him back, he's a winning player, so he will help us if we can."..." But we also have to kind of ease our way into that to get the answers that you're asking.

Thunder Growing General Managers

Sam Presti's Success has other teams looking to sang front office personnel from Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Keith Smith: Thunder Expected to Sign Lu Dort

Details are becoming more clear on how teams can manage their rosters for the rest of the season. Staring Wednesday a window will be open for teams who have available roster spots to sign two-way players.

Erik Gee

Kendrick Perkins "I Have no Hate Towards KD"

Former Thunder teammates Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant are feuding again. We'll tell you what Perkins had to say about Durant during multiple appearances on ESPN this Friday.

Erik Gee

The Athletic: Troy Weaver Checked all the Boxes

Thunder Vice President Troy Weaver is leaving to become General Manager in Detroit We'll tell you what made him the Pistons top candidate.

Erik Gee

Sports Illustrated: Thunder is the Sleeper When Season Resumes

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 40-24 as the NBA season gets ready to resume. We'll tel you why Sports Illustrated says they could be a sleeper pick in the playoffs.

Erik Gee

Thunder to Make Juneteenth a Permanent Holiday

The Oklahoma City Thunder are making Juneteeth a permanent holiday for all employees.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul Takes His Lumps on Twitter Over Orlando Hotline

With the NBA instituting a hotline to report players who don't follow the rules in Orlando, social media went right to Chris Paul's knowledge of the NBA rules.

Erik Gee

Wojnarowski: Pistons Finalizing Deal with Thunder's Troy Weaver

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Thunder Vice President Troy Weaver is finalizing a deal to become the Piston's next General Manager.

Erik Gee

Kendrick Perkins: Proposed Trade for Chris Paul Source of Friction for Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen

Kendrick Perkins says a proposed trade for Chris Paul in 2008 lead to friction between Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen. We'll tel you how it also sparked a rivalry between Paul and Rondo.

Erik Gee

Thunder Bunking at the Grand Floridian

More information about life in the NBA bubble is coming to the surface. Today we found out where the Thunder will be staying while in Orlando.

Erik Gee