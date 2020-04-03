Danilo Gallinari Oklahoma City's Clutch Killer

When Danilo Gallinari played his first two games with the Thunder, a common thought was that he didn't look engaged. Who could blame him, a blue and white scrimmage followed by a date with the Mavericks in Tulsa, he was just trying to make it through the preseason.

Most of us who cover the team felt that Gallinari was biding his time till Sam Presti was able to find a suitable trading partner. That opinion was cemented by the Thunder resting him on the second game of back to backs.

Until the trade with the Heat fell through at the deadline, it was a foregone conclusion Gallinari was a half-season rental to help Presti stuff his war chest with more draft picks. Even with the prospect of being shipped off hanging over his head Gallinari has been professional, and he's balling out.

Billy Donovan says going through the daily grind helps not only Gallinari but other members of the team whose names were also being mentioned in trade rumors. "You have to get to a place where the focus needs to be on what you can control."

"I think that's part of being a pro. You have to be able to block out and do your job at a high level regardless of what's going on around you." Dovan points out that life itself can be a distraction, but how you want to go to work every day, what kind of teammate you want to be, are things that can be controlled for players and coaches.

Gallinari's significant offensive numbers are all above his career averages. He's scoring 19 points per game, grabbing five rebounds, and shooting 44 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc.

For as clutch as Chris Paul has been this season, Gallinari has had his moments as well. Gallinari helped Oklahoma City snap a two-game losing streak the night before the All-Star break.

With 30.4 seconds left, Danilo Gallinari stuck the dagger in New Orleans's heart with a mid-range two giving Oklahoma City a 121-115 lead. Gallinari leads the Thunder with 29 points that night.

He's also the guy you want shooting from beyond the arc when the game is on the line. Gallinari has 14 clutch threes this season, which is good enough for third in the NBA.

Gallinari will hit the free-agent market whenever this season is over. There is no doubt the Thunder would love to keep him, but with the salary cap being in extreme flux since the shutdown and issues with China, there is no accurate prediction on what the future holds.

Gallinari also knows how to come up big off the court. Gallinari is funding 400 COVID-19 testing kits, face shields, gloves, gowns, and masks for the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

