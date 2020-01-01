ThunderMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Danilo Gallinari Returns to Play Hero as Thunder beat the Mavericks 106-101

Erik Gee

It only fits that the Thunder close 2019 with yet another clutch performance in the fourth quarter. Trailing by as many as 12 against the Dallas Mavericks Oklahoma City pulled off a New Year's Eve comeback winning 106-101.

Danilo Gallinari returned after sitting out the last four games with ankle soreness to play the role of hero. Gallinari got switched up on  Luka Doncic with 24.1 seconds left to play an managed to steal the ball from the Mavericks MVP candidate as the Thunder were holing on to a 102-101 lead. The steal forced Seth Curry to foul Dennis Schroder sending the Oklahoma City Guard to the line where he would sink both free-throws.  Maxi Kleber and Doncic both had chances to tie the game on the ensuing possession and came up short. Schroder added two more free-throws to finish off his 20 point night and give the Thunder their 18th win of the season. 

Billy Donovan says that everybody had different points in time when the Thunder needed something positive guys were able to step up and make plays.  Donovan was concerned about how often his team put Doncic at the charity stripe ( he finished 8 of 12) and how many offensive rebounds they gave up to the Mavericks (17 total, Thunder did out rebound Dallas on the offensive end 18-17.) 

The Thunder is now entering the dog days of the NBA, and there is still a ton of uncertainty that hangs over the organization as the trade deadline looms. But, you wouldn't know that watching how these guys interact in the locker room.  During every media scrum, tonight, different players were doing their best to throw off the person off who was stuck answering questions. 

It's not just chemistry; the Thunder has its trust. For a team that, in reality, has only been together a matter of weeks, they've done an incredible job of building a strong bond. I asked Chris Paul what has it taken to get here. " We enjoy playing with each other."  Paul also says no one complains when they are subbed out and reiterated the Thunder root for each other.  

The Thunder hit the road for the next four games, starting the Spurs on Thursday. Tipoff is at 7:30 on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Welcome Back Hamidou Diallo

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder get Hamidou Diallo, Danilo Gallinari, and Dennis Schroder back for tonight's contest with the Dallas Mavericks.

Dennis Schroder and Danilo Gallinari are Questionable for Tuesday Night's Game With the Mavericks

Erik Gee

Dennis Schroder and Danilo Gallinari are both listed as questionable for Tuesday's game with the Mavericks due to ankle soreness.

Henry Leads Blue to 112-89 win

Erik Gee

Myke Henry scores 24 as the Blue beat Sioux Falls 112-89

A Heck of a Homecoming for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 32 including the game-winner in the Thunders 98-97 win over the Raptors.

Reports: Dennis Schroder Listed as out for Raptors Game

Erik Gee

Thunder Guard Dennis Schroder is listed as out with ankle soreness for Sunday's game in Toronto.

Markel Brown Scores 17 in Blue Loss to the Clippers

Erik Gee

Former Oklahoma State Guard Markel Brown scores 17, but the Blue fall to the Clippers 108-107.

Thunder Escape Charlotte With a 104-102 win in Overtime

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back to being above .500 with 104-102 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Grizzlies Maul Thunder 110-97

Erik Gee

The Memphis Grizzlies exacted a little revenge on Oklahoma City on Thursday night with a 110-97 win. The Thunder shot just 41 percent from the field. It's Oklahoma City's first loss in four games.

Danilo Gallinari is out for the Next Three Games

Erik Gee

Thunder head coach Billy Donovan says the forward Danilo Gallinari will sit out tonight's game vs. Memphis and the upcoming road trip

The Christmas That Changed the Thunder

Erik Gee

On Christmas Day of 2013 Russell Westbrook racked up a triple-double. He would miss the next 27 games and the Thunder would never be the same.