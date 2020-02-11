InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Darius Bazley to be Re-Evaluated in Four to Six Weeks

Erik Gee

Foward Darius Bazley has a right knee bone bruise and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. Bazley suffered his injury in the first quarter of Oklahoma City's loss to Boston. Bazley's injury gave Hamidou Diallo a chance to play for the first time in two games. 

Diallo logged 12:30 of floor time; we could see Mike Muscala's minutes increase at his more natural position of power forward. If Billy Donovan wanted to go small, Terrance Ferguson and Lou Dort split time at three, while the newly acquired Isiah Roby played four. 

It's doubtful Roby will see much time if any considering Donovan would prefer only to play nine in his rotation, but with how versatile the Thunder's roster is, Donovan could put any number of combinations on the floor depending on the night's opponent.   

It isn't a stretch to say that after Sunday's 112-111 loss to the Celtics, the Thunder clubhouse was the most depressed; it's been all season.  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat in a chair by his locker, speaking about how Marcus Smart had picked his pocket with 5.8 seconds left driving the nail in Oklahoma City's coffin. "I was just trying to make a play, and he made a better defensive play."..." I learn from every opportunity, especially every failure." 

 The real failure was the Thunder not sending a message to the upper echelon of the association.  If you consider "upper echelon," the top four teams in each conference Oklahoma City is just 3-8 against those clubs. 

 All is not lost; however, the Clippers, Bucks, Nuggets, Lakers, Jazz, and Celtics are all on the schedule after the All-Star break. The two games against Utah can prove to be extremely important. 

As it stands now, the Thunder is two and a half games behind the Jazz for 4th in the western conference. Even if Oklahoma City doesn't pass Utah in the standings, they could still see them in the first-round of the playoffs. 

Of course, having a winning record over an opponent you're going to see for at least four games means nothing. As you recall, the Thunder swept Portland in the regular season only to get bounced in the first round of the postseason four games to one.   

Chris Paul has a chance to complete one of the best comeback seasons in association history. Ok, that might be a tad hyperbolic, but Paul is one of 44 finalists for a spot on the US Men's Olympic team. Paul is already an All-Star for the 10th time in his career and could be competing in his third Olympic Games. At 34, Paul is proving that age is a mindset, not the number of years on your body. 

Thunder host the Spurs on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Paul Named Finalist for USA Basketball

Chris Paul named finalist for USA Basketball

Erik Gee

Marcus Smart Seals Thunder's Fate

In his return home former Oklahoma State guard Marcus Smart didn't have the best of night's shooting. However, he did make the play of the game.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Celtics Preview and Game Thread

Join the conversation by clicking the comment box at the end of the story. We'll be giving our opinions on the game and the NBA in general.

Erik Gee

The Thunder Keep Fine-Tuning

"It's the little things that kill" Billy Donovan wants his team to keep fine tuning even though the Thunder have won 9 of 10.

Erik Gee

Selfless Thunder Piling up Wins

The Thunder are 26-9 since Thanksgiving. One of the main reasons is because of their selfless attitude and willingness to sacrifice for each other.

Erik Gee

Thunder Grind out a 108-101 win Over the Pistons

Despite only suiting up nine players the Pistons turned Friday night's contest into a grinder.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Pistons Game Thread

Join the conversation by clicking on the comment box.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Pistons Preview

We take a look at the key points for tonight's matchup with the Detroit Pistons.

Erik Gee

Terrance Ferguson Doesn't Care who Starts as long as the Thunder win. And Chris Paul is Playing for Team LeBron

Terrance Ferguson made his long-awaited return to the Thunder on Wednesday and Chris Paul will be playing for team LeBron in this year's All-Star game.

Erik Gee

The Thunder are Still Intact After NBA Trade Deadline

The Thunder make  no deals at the deadline, so what's next?

Erik Gee