Dennis Schroder Gives Billy Donovan Credit for Getting Thunder on the Same Page

Earlier this week, I advocated for Billy Donovan to get an extension. You can read that article here on Inside The Thunder just by scrolling down.

Not only am I not backing off that stance (despite the criticism from those that want a change), I’m doubling down. After practice on Thursday, Dennis Schroder was asked about the difference between Donovan this year and last. Schroder said, “He keeps everybody accountable. That’s the big difference from last year, and it’s paying off now.”

Another significant difference is not having Russell Westbrook in the locker room.

"Russell is my guy, but Russell Westbrook is Russell Westbrook."..."He's earned everything he's done in the NBA."..."He's a hell of a player."..."PG is the same."..."But I think this year with Chris Paul, he talks a lot as well."..."He talks with the coach being in touch with him." "I think it's just a different vibe we have in the locker room."..."It works."

It’s impressive that Donovan has hung around for five seasons. What he walked into was a power struggle between Kevin Durant and Westbrook. A battle that Westbrook won. When Westbrook agreed to stay with the Thunder after Durant’s departure, he could hold the team hostage. Which put Donovan in the position of having to make sure the mercurial superstar was getting everything he needed to succeed on an individual basis.

Westbrook became the MVP and averaged a triple-double for three straight seasons, but there were times when the team was sacrificing for him. Take, for example, in 2018 when Westbrook needed 16 rebounds in the last game of the season to average a triple-double in consecutive years. He got 20 that night. Good for Westbrook, for the team? That's up for debate.

If you think I'm harsh on Westbrook, Schroder credits Donovan for being able to get Oklahoma City's three ball-handlers playing for each other and the rest of the roster. Paul's presence helps, the respect he shows for his head coach filters though the rest of the group. This leads you to believe if there wasn't a lack of respect on Westbrook and Gerogre's part, there was at least miscommunication on how the Thunder could best win.

Whatever complaints the Thunder's superstars had about Donovan, they never aired them publicly, and Donovan did the same for them. While that may be the way Sam Presti wants things to operate, it also keeps the harmony long enough to make it through a season.

Despite their quick exits in the playoffs, there never was a meltdown; this is due to Donovan being able to manage players like Westbrook and George just enough to keep them from blowing up. As Schroder said in his exit interview that Donovan listened to the players too much.

Without the shadow of Westbrook, Donovan can be more assertive. It's easy to say George and Westbrook would have listened, and Durant would have stayed had Presti hired a coach with some skins on the wall. The truth is we won't know if that is the case in Oklahoma City. What we do know is Dovan is getting though to this group of players and time for him to be rewarded.

