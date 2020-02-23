InsideTheThunder
Dennis Schroder Will Play Vs. Spurs and Andre Roberson is Back in Town

Erik Gee

On the injury front, Dennis Schroder will play tonight. Schroder suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of Friday's win over the Denver Nuggets, despite leaving the court for a brief moment to talk with the training staff and stretch, Schroder played 14:51 in the second half on Friday and scored two points. 

The last time these teams met back on February 11th, Chris Paul scored 31 points as San Antonio wound up on the high side 114-106. LaMarcus Aldrige had 25 points and 14 rebounds. Steven Adams is concerned about the screens that San Antonio ran in the fourth quarter to get Aldrige open.  Billy Donovan says "I think when you're dealing with an elite post-up player that can score you really got to do a lot of work early."... "Because I think if you get behind the play, generally, he's going to get the ball in a really good area of the floor."..."And he doesn't necessarily have to work to get to his spots because he's already there." 

Donovan says that Adams being a veteran player, can "sniff things out." But, he also says that with Adams having to fight over screens, the rest of the team needs to what they can to help Adams out. Aldridge is averaging 19 points and shooting 47 percent from the floor. Donovan says that he is good enough to generate offense from anywhere on the floor once he catches the ball. 

The most exciting part of tonight's pregame press conference is when Berry Trammel of The Oklahoman asked Donovan about Mark Cuban's comments on the NBA refs having been making bad calls for "20 years" (I'm paraphrasing of course). Donovan responded, "I think those guys got a really really hard job." ..."They're not going to get every call right." Donovan says during his time in Oklahoma City when officials that have gotten a call wrong, most will come by the bench to say something. Donovan also says he has great respect for the jobs officials do and believes they are always trying to get better and catch up to the game. 

Worth noting Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman is reporting that Andre Roberson is in town and has been going back and forth between Los Angeles and Oklahoma City while he re rehabs.

 Tipoff for the Spurs and Thunder is at 6 on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

