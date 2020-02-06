InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Dennis Schroder Won't get out of Oklahoma City Without a "Hefty Return"

Erik Gee

With the trade deadline just a few hours away, it seems that Sam Presti is not going to let Dennis Schroder go without a "hefty return." Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Lakers are reaching out to see about Schroder's availability. McMenamin says talks did not get far. The Thunder are currently two games behind the Rockets for the fifth seed in the west and considering they have been one of the best teams in the NBA since Thanksgiving, and there is no reason to think they can't make a run in the postseason. 

As with any situation involving potential trades, things are fluid. By 2 pm tomorrow, Oklahoma City's roster could have new additions. Donovan says the biggest challenge for players getting acclimated is dealing with a new medical staff, new teammates, new coaches, new terminology, and just trying to find there way. Donovan also says that with the All-Star breaking coming up it might be easier for guys to transition to the Thunder's system.

 When the Thunder host the Cavaliers tonight at the Peake, the will have almost a full roster ready to go. Andre Roberson is the only player not available, Terrance Ferguson makes his return after an eight-game absence, Billy Donovan says that he will "put him out there and see how he does." Ferguson will also play with no minute restriction. Rookie Luguentz Dort will start at small forward. In the eight games that Ferguson sat out for personal reasons, Oklahoma City went 7-1. 

An update on Steven Adams.  Adams had been dealing with an ankle injury. Donovan believes he is fine now, and the time off helped get him healthy. 

Thunder/Cavilers tonight at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Time for the Thunder to get Back to Work

News, notes, and opinions on the Thunder as they get back to work on Wednesday night vs. the Cavaliers.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Thunder/Cavaliers Game Thread

Post your comments by clicking on the comment icon and give us your opinion on the game. Thank you for joining the conversation. And welcome to Inside The Thunder.

Erik Gee

Blue set G-League Record With 32 Made Three-Pointers

The Oklahoma City Blue waxed the South Bay Lakers 148-113 in the process they set a new G-League record with 32 made three-pointers.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul is Remaking the Thunder in his Image

Every since he was traded from Houston this Summer Chris Paul has been putting his stamp on the Thunder's culture.

Erik Gee

Assessing the Thunder's Options With Gallinari

Zach Lowe of ESPN gives us some insight into why the Thunder might keep Danilo Gallinari.

Erik Gee

Terrance Ferguson is Back, Plus Chris Paul on how Players Handle the Trade Deadline

Terrance Ferguson is back with the Oklahoma City Thunder and available going forward. Also, Chris Paul tells us how players handle the lead up the trade deadline.

Erik Gee

Report: Knicks High on Dennis Schroder

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports the Knicks are looking for a point guard and Dennis Schroder is high on their list.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Thunder Show Grit in 111-107 win Over the Suns

Chris Paul started off slow but turned it on the second half helping the Thunder to their seventh straight road win.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Suns Preview and Game Thread

The Oklahoma City Thunder can finish the month of January 12-5 with a win over the Suns.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Are Andre Roberson's Days as a Thunder Over

According to Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report, the only move the Thunder might make before the deadline is to deal Andre Roberson.

Erik Gee