Dennis Schroder Won't get out of Oklahoma City Without a "Hefty Return"

With the trade deadline just a few hours away, it seems that Sam Presti is not going to let Dennis Schroder go without a "hefty return." Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Lakers are reaching out to see about Schroder's availability. McMenamin says talks did not get far. The Thunder are currently two games behind the Rockets for the fifth seed in the west and considering they have been one of the best teams in the NBA since Thanksgiving, and there is no reason to think they can't make a run in the postseason.

As with any situation involving potential trades, things are fluid. By 2 pm tomorrow, Oklahoma City's roster could have new additions. Donovan says the biggest challenge for players getting acclimated is dealing with a new medical staff, new teammates, new coaches, new terminology, and just trying to find there way. Donovan also says that with the All-Star breaking coming up it might be easier for guys to transition to the Thunder's system.

When the Thunder host the Cavaliers tonight at the Peake, the will have almost a full roster ready to go. Andre Roberson is the only player not available, Terrance Ferguson makes his return after an eight-game absence, Billy Donovan says that he will "put him out there and see how he does." Ferguson will also play with no minute restriction. Rookie Luguentz Dort will start at small forward. In the eight games that Ferguson sat out for personal reasons, Oklahoma City went 7-1.

An update on Steven Adams. Adams had been dealing with an ankle injury. Donovan believes he is fine now, and the time off helped get him healthy.

Thunder/Cavilers tonight at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma.