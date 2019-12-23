Dennis Schroder's 16 Fourth Quarter Points Lead Thunder to a 118-112 win

It was supposed to torment your old team night with Paul George and Patrick Patterson returning to the Peake. Also, Shai Gligeous-Alexander had another crack at the Clippers. All three of those guys would have a say in the outcome of Sunday's game, but it was the Dennis Schroder takeover that had fans buzzing.

For the second time in three games, Schroder put the Thunder on his shoulders. Sunday the Thunder were down 18 before Shorcorder went off, scoring 16 in the fourth quarter. Schroder leads Oklahoma City back from 18 down to a 118-112 win over the Clippers. Schroder is playing above his career average in all major categories should be in the conversation for the sixth man of the year. Still, the Oklahoma City guard isn't interested in campaigning for himself. "I ain't trying to be the sixth man."..."Every night I go out there, I just try and be the best I can be. on the court off the court, I will be professional, and everything else gonna come."

If Schroder doesn't lead his campaign for the award, his coach and teammates have no issue singing his praises. Billy Donovan says, "I think he's got a great deep belief in himself." ..."I admire that part of it when things are not going well, or he gets upset with himself you know he's got the ability to turn it around because of how competitive he is."

The play of the night came on a coach's challenge of all things. With 5:35 to go and the Clippers up 98-94, Nerlens Noel was called for a foul on Montrezl Harell. Donovan challenged the call and it was overturned to an offensive foul on Harell. Donovan says he was concerned because he only had two timeouts left, but in the end, he felt it would save three points. Had the call not been overturned, Los Angeles would have been up to six 100-94. Instead, the Thunder cut the lead to 98-96 after getting the ball back on the turnover. The two teams would go back and forth till Schroder hit a 26-foot jumper making it 108-106 Thunder from there Oklahoma City would never trail again.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a second 32 point game in a row. Was it sweeter coming against his old team? Gilgeous-Alexander says, "I think I shot a worse percentage (12 for 25) so it didn't feel as good." Gilgeous-Alexander pointed out the important thing was to win the game, which the Thunder have done four straight times. Oklahoma City is now 15-14 on the season and three games behind the Jazz for the sixth seed in the west.

Paul George's reception was overall positive the few boos in the 300 section were quickly drowned out by cheers, Patrick Patterson was also cheered. If you haven't figured it out, Kevin Durant is the only former Thunder who will get booed in the Peake. George finished with 18 and Patterson 12.

The Thunder gets three days off before hosting the Memphis Grizzlies the day after Christmas. Tipoff is at seven on Fox Sports Oklahoma.