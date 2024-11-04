Despite Ugly Shooting Stretches, OKC Thunder Focused on Controlling Defense
Oklahoma City has cruised to a 6-0 start, putting the league on notice as one of the best teams in the NBA. The scariest part? The Thunder aren’t even at full strength yet.
Isaiah Hartenstein is working his way back from an injury, and both Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams are still out of the lineup, too.
While the Thunder’s first six games look dominant on paper and in the stat sheet, there’s still a few things to improve upon. Oklahoma City is generating good looks on offense, but the shots aren’t falling consistently yet. Once the offense finds its rhythm, it should be scary for the rest of the league.
“I think the biggest thing is when you’re having like ugly games, not getting it offensively, it’s easy to draft,” Williams said. “And, you know, everyone tries to play 1-on-1, and I think we do a good job of holding each other accountable and still trying to play the right way. Get the best available look and stick with it.”
As long as the process is right, that’s what is important. Oklahoma City will get the results if the team keeps doing the right thing. Taking open threes and forcing the issue around the rim is smart and will be important moving forward.
Until then, though, the biggest key is controlling what the team can control — which is stifling defense. Oklahoma City’s defense has been head and shoulders the best unit in the NBA. When the offense catches up, it could be the perfect storm.
“The one thing we can control every game is defense,” Williams said. “And we kind of buckled down and got some stops, and it jumpstarted our offense.”
Defense will always help jumpstart the offense, and controlling the controllables will always be important for the Thunder.
