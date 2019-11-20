Thunder
Diallo out, and Schroder to the Lakers?

Erik Gee

When the Thunder takes on the Lakers tonight in the Staples Center, they will be without the services of Hamidou Diallo for a third straight game. Diallo is out with a left knee sprain he suffered in Oklahoma City's loss to the Pacers last week.

Abdul Nader is picking up the minutes Diallo is leaving on the floor. In the Thunder's last two games, Nader is playing 32 minutes and scoring 11 points. For fans who want to see Deonte Burton picking up that time, his numbers are comparable with Nader's in all key stats; this situation hammers home the lack of wing depth the Thunder are suffering from this season. 

In the latest trade rumors concerning Oklahoma City, the website Lake Show Life is suggesting the Thunder give up Dennis Schroder for Jarod Dudley, Kentavious Caldwell Pope, and rookie Talen Horton-Tucker. Horton-Tucker hasn't played in an NBA game this season; for the G-League South Bay Lakers, Horton-Tucker is averaging 15.5 points in 25.8 minutes of play.  Caldwell-Pope is making just over 8-million this year and has a player option for 2020-2021, Dudley is on an expiring contract which would thrill Sam Presti. 

Caldwell Pope is giving the Lakers 20 minutes, and his numbers are all down from his career averages. It could be a change of scenery, and the chance to play on a team that depends on him scoring could do him some good. 

The Thunder are still searching for their first road win of the season. Oklahoma City and the Magic are the only two teams who have yet to win away from home. OKC is 0-5, Orlando is 0-4.  This is also the first of a back-to-back with the Lakers. LeBron James and company will be at the Peake on Friday night. Tipoff for that game is at 7 pm on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa. 

  

