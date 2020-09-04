Mannix: Does Billy Donovan Want to Coach the Thunder?

Billy Donovan's contract with the Thunder is coming to an end. According to Sam Presti, there is hope that he and the coach will sit down soon and have a conversation about his future.

Before the Thunder entered the NBA bubble, Presti sounded like he hoped the relationship between the Donovan and the organization would continue. Be he also left the door open for change.

"When we get the end of the year, we'll sit down and figure out what's best for him and what's best for us."..." I can't predict the future. I know the way we've approached it and how I'm looking at it, but at the end of the day, we have to take care of what's in front of us right now, then we'll get to that at the appropriate time and handle it like we handle everything else."

No matter what the Thunder want, Donovan's future depends on him, and if he wants to come back and help the Thunder for what could be a lengthy rebuild. It's a fair question to ask, after five years of roster upheaval, is it time for a break?

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated asks, "Does Donovan want to be back?"

"That could depend on the direction Oklahoma City decides to go this summer."... "Donovan took over a Thunder team headlined by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, one with championship expectations."

"He coached this team through a bridge year."... "It's likely Donovan will want to know how the team plans to build over the next few years before committing to anything."

"Donovan and Presti, who have a strong working relationship, tabled any discussions about the future until after the season."... "That outcome of that conversation will likely determine whether Donovan is on Oklahoma City's sideline in 2021".

Donovan's future is not the only one up in the air; Steven Adams and Dennis Schroder are on expiring contracts, Danilo Gallinari is a free agent and won't likely return, and Chris Paul will be on the trading block.

If Dovan takes a year off, he could end up with a more ready-made team, or he could return to the college ranks where he will have complete control of his roster. After this year, Presti should fight tooth and nail to keep him in Oklahoma City.

Donovan has good working relationships with the Thunder's young core, and a new voice could disrupt all they have built. But no matter how hard Presti pushes, Donovan will have the ultimate say.

And maybe that's what Donovan wants, to call some of the shots Presti is in firm control of who comes in and out of Oklahoma City, if he bends just a bit, this could be a long-lasting relationship.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.