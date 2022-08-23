Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell Trade Price Too High for OKC Thunder

Given what Utah is looking for, Oklahoma City should not consider trading for Donovan Mitchell.

Although teams are trying to pry him away, Donovan Mitchell is still a member of the Utah Jazz. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Utah is looking to acquire four unprotected first-round picks in exchange for the young star.

The key here is the fact that the Jazz want unprotected picks. These are the most valuable picks in the league, as they could theoretically end up being top picks.

While the Oklahoma City Thunder have the assets to trade for Mitchell, they should not consider moving their own unprotected picks. It hasn’t been reported that the Thunder have even inquired about Mitchell, but you have to assume GM Sam Presti at least did his due diligence.

The Thunder are rebuilding, but Mitchell is still only 25 and fits their timeline. If the Jazz were willing to take a large haul of picks that only contained two unprotected selections, he’d likely be worth it. However, with the report that they’re after four, it doesn’t make sense for OKC whatsoever.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

In a small market, the draft is the primary way to build a championship team. As such, the Thunder’s own unprotected picks are gold. This is especially true for their picks over the next few seasons.

Mitchell is a special player, but doesn’t make sense for Oklahoma City at this asking price. The Thunder will continue the rebuild with a core trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (3)

Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
New York Knicks
New York Knicks

Kevin Durant
News

Nets' Kevin Durant Reportedly Linked to Multiples Teams League-Wide

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Added Depth Could Help Giddey Avoid Second Year Drop

By Chris Becker
Isaiah Roby, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

OKC Schedule Breakdown: Isaiah Roby Returns, Thunder Embark on Road Trip

By Ben Creider
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers’ Latest Move Could Lead to Russell Westbrook Trade

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Jalen Williams
News

Underrated Rookies: Jalen Williams Could Surprise in Year One

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Darius Bazley, Mike Muscala, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Muscala’s Leadership Crucial to Holmgren’s Transition

By Chris Becker
Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks
News

OKC Schedule Breakdown: East Coast Endeavor, Meeting With Rockets Headline Games 10-20

By Ben Creider
Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft
News

Jamal Crawford's Star-Studded CrawsOver Lineup Cut Short, Holmgren Tweaks Ankle

By Ross Lovelace