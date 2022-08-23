Donovan Mitchell Trade Price Too High for OKC Thunder

Although teams are trying to pry him away, Donovan Mitchell is still a member of the Utah Jazz. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Utah is looking to acquire four unprotected first-round picks in exchange for the young star.

The key here is the fact that the Jazz want unprotected picks. These are the most valuable picks in the league, as they could theoretically end up being top picks.

While the Oklahoma City Thunder have the assets to trade for Mitchell, they should not consider moving their own unprotected picks. It hasn’t been reported that the Thunder have even inquired about Mitchell, but you have to assume GM Sam Presti at least did his due diligence.

The Thunder are rebuilding, but Mitchell is still only 25 and fits their timeline. If the Jazz were willing to take a large haul of picks that only contained two unprotected selections, he’d likely be worth it. However, with the report that they’re after four, it doesn’t make sense for OKC whatsoever.

In a small market, the draft is the primary way to build a championship team. As such, the Thunder’s own unprotected picks are gold. This is especially true for their picks over the next few seasons.

Mitchell is a special player, but doesn’t make sense for Oklahoma City at this asking price. The Thunder will continue the rebuild with a core trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren.

