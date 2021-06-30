Dort, Team Canada slip by Greece in Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Sports Illustrated home
Dort, Canada slip by Greece in Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Luguentz Dort struggled offensively Tuesday, but showed his defensive prowess to help Canada slip past Greece in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
Luguentz Dort struggled offensively in his Team Canada debut, but provided stingy defense as Canada rallied in the second half to beat Greece.

After falling behind 23-19 after the first quarter, Canada outscored Greece 51-41 in the second half to coast to a 97-91 win in their first game.

Dort, a Montreal native, scored three points and shot just 1-for-5 from the field, but provided his patented on-ball defense to help stifle several attempts from the opposition. He finished with two steals.

While not always entirely efficient, Dort averaged 14 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists with Oklahoma City. He shot 38.7 percent from the field and 34 percent from the 3-point line.

Thunder guard Lu Dort.

Dort came off the bench for Trey Lyles with around five minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Andrew Wiggins led Canada with 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting. RJ Barrett followed with 22.

Canada takes on China, Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. to continue its path towards an Olympic berth.

