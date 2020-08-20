SI.com
InsideTheThunder
HomeNewsGame DayBluePages
Search

Thunder Down 0-2

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder couldn't overcome a 17-0 run by the Rocket in the fourth quarter and now find themselves in an 0-2 hole in the Western Conference quarterfinals. 

PJ Tucker Iced it connecting on a 24-foot jumper with 1:07 left helping Houston to a 111-98 win. The Thunder will now look to get back in the series when they host the Rockets in game three on Saturday at 5:00.

Before game two, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said he didn't handle what the Rockets were doing in the paint very well. Whether it was will or just learning from his mistakes, Gilgous-Alexander lit Houston up on Thursday.

By the end of the third quarter, he had scored 23 points in 30 minutes of action, a 180-degree turnaround from his 9 point performance on Tuesday. 

After setting out two games with a sprained knee, Lu Dort was back in the Oklahoma City Lineup. Dort, whose primary assignment was to guard James Harden, held the former MVP to 2/12 from the floor late into the fourth quarter. 

Even with the improvement Houstons, potent offense was too much for the Thunder to handle. The Rockets didn't run away from Oklahoma City, the had doughts, but the Thunder could never put any distance between them and Houston to make a difference.  

The effort, the ball movement, taking good shots it was all there on Thursday, it just wasn't enough. Thunder can still get back in the series, but they will need to find a way to slow down a Houston team that can score in bunches.  

Thunder/Rockets Saturday at 5 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma and 97.1 The Sports Animal. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Two Thunder/Rockets Live Blog

Join the conversation by clicking our comment box below.

Erik Gee

Westbrook Out For Game Two Vs. OKC

https://www.si.com/nba/rockets/news/russell-westbrook-out-rockets-thunder-quad-strain

erikgee08

Thunder Look to Make Adjustments for Game Two

The Oklahoma City Thunder looks to make adjustments on both ends of the floor to even the series with the Rockets.

Erik Gee

No Date For Westbrook's Return

https://www.si.com/nba/rockets/news/russell-westbrook-quad-strain-healing-no-date-set-return

erikgee08

Chris Paul's Focus is Winning, Not Union Issues

Chris Paul may have been instrumental in helping the NBA set up a bubble in Orlando. But even the NBAPA President knows the Thunder has to be his first focus.

Erik Gee

Donovan: Reality Was We Didn't Play Well Enough

Despite there being some positives in the Thunders' 123-108 loss to the Rockets Head Coach Billy Donovan says his team needs to play better if they want to win.

Erik Gee

Gallinari Already On to Game Two

Danilo Gallinari post, tweet giving Thunder fans hope and setting the tone for Oklahoma City's young roster.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Rockets Game one Live Blog, Lu Dort Update

Communicate with us by clicking the comment box below.

Erik Gee

Rockets Zone Out Thunder

The Houston Rockets take a 1-0 in the Western Conference Quarterfinals. We'll tell you what Oklahoma City has to even up the series on Thursday.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Rockets Playoff Preview

Michael Shapiro of Inside the Rocket and Erik Gee of Inside the Thunder preview the Western Conference Quarterfinals between Houston and Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee