Thunder Down 0-2

The Oklahoma City Thunder couldn't overcome a 17-0 run by the Rocket in the fourth quarter and now find themselves in an 0-2 hole in the Western Conference quarterfinals.

PJ Tucker Iced it connecting on a 24-foot jumper with 1:07 left helping Houston to a 111-98 win. The Thunder will now look to get back in the series when they host the Rockets in game three on Saturday at 5:00.

Before game two, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said he didn't handle what the Rockets were doing in the paint very well. Whether it was will or just learning from his mistakes, Gilgous-Alexander lit Houston up on Thursday.

By the end of the third quarter, he had scored 23 points in 30 minutes of action, a 180-degree turnaround from his 9 point performance on Tuesday.

After setting out two games with a sprained knee, Lu Dort was back in the Oklahoma City Lineup. Dort, whose primary assignment was to guard James Harden, held the former MVP to 2/12 from the floor late into the fourth quarter.

Even with the improvement Houstons, potent offense was too much for the Thunder to handle. The Rockets didn't run away from Oklahoma City, the had doughts, but the Thunder could never put any distance between them and Houston to make a difference.

The effort, the ball movement, taking good shots it was all there on Thursday, it just wasn't enough. Thunder can still get back in the series, but they will need to find a way to slow down a Houston team that can score in bunches.

Thunder/Rockets Saturday at 5 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma and 97.1 The Sports Animal.