Skip to main content
NBA Draft

Draft Pick Rankings: OKC Thunder Among Top Five in Draft Capital

The Oklahoma City Thunder have 14 first-round picks upcoming, including all seven of their own.

Over the past several years, teams around the league have been more willing to hit the reset button due to the massive haul of picks they’re able to get for their top players. The Oklahoma City Thunder were one of these teams, although having to trade their stars was less of their choice.

As a result of these teams stocking up on picks, eight teams alone control 85 first-round selections in the next seven years.

In the eyes of ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Oklahoma City has the second-best arsenal of picks in the entire NBA. 

  1. Utah Jazz
  2. Oklahoma City Thunder
  3. San Antonio Spurs
  4. New Orleans Pelicans
  5. Houston Rockets
  6. New York Knicks
  7. Orlando Magic
  8. Indiana Pacers

What makes the Thunder’s haul of picks so impressive is that they still have all seven of their own. As such, they control their own destiny and can benefit from being near the bottom of the league during the rebuild.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Oklahoma City is tied with Utah as it relates to total first rounders over the next seven drafts, but the Jazz have more unprotected picks from other teams.

With that in mind, the Thunder do own Utah’s 2024 first-round selection, although it is protected.

Regardless, this goes to show how bright the future in Oklahoma City is. The roster already contains cornerstone pieces in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey. Now, they’ll have the chance to add much more talent moving forward.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (8)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

WATCH: Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Participate in BGU Runs

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Lu Dort, Darius Bazley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Theo Maldeon
News

NBA 2K23 Ratings: Analyzing the Thunder’s Player Ratings

By Kade Kimble
Lu Dort
News

Thunder Guard Lu Dort's Offensive Ceiling Could Be Higher Than Expected

By Ross Lovelace
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Rebuild: Who's in for the Long Haul?

By Randall Sweet
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
News

Draft Capital Gives Thunder Upper Hand in Rebuild Over Pistons

By Chris Becker
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz, OKC Thunder
News

Reassessing the Western Conference After Donovan Mitchell's Exit

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Lu Dort
News

OKC Thunder: 2022-23 Defensive Outlook

By Dustin McLaughlin
Chet Holmgren, Houston Rockets, NBA Summer League
News

Thunder, Rockets Remain in Heated Rebuild Battle

By Chris Becker