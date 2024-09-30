ESPN's Brian WIndhorst Set to Attend OKC Thunder Media Day
The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in the national spotlight following an incredible 2023-24 campaign that saw the team succeed earlier than most observers thought it would.
OKC won just 40 games in 2022-23 and 24 games the year before, but the team took a massive step forward last season. Mark Daigneault's team won 57 games in the regular season, became the youngest team in NBA history to win a playoff series and took the eventual Western Conference champs to six games in a hard-fought series.
After losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, Sam Presti and company made improvements to the team's roster, adding Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency and swapping Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso via a trade with the Chicago Bulls.
With the team adding two of the league's best role players and already led by an MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a talented young wing in Jalen Williams and one of the best young defensive big men in the NBA in Chet Holmgren, the Thunder should be one of the best team's in the league this season.
Media members from around the country have picked OKC to win the Western Conference, have one of the best defenses ever and win more than 60 games. On Sunday, the media's intrigue in Oklahoma City's team continued, but not in the form of a prediction.
Brian Windhorst, one of ESPN's top NBA insiders, said on a podcast over the weekend that he will be in the Modern Frontier on Monday for the Thunder's annual media day event.
Over the past few seasons, the team's media day has featured mostly local writers and reporters, which is typical for any NBA squad. This year, however, Windhorst's attendance at the event continues to show that even the national media believes the Thunder could have a special season in 2024-25.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.