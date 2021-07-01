EuroLeague MVP Micic to Bypass Thunder, Stay with Efes

EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic opted to forego his NBA chance with Oklahoma City and sign a three-year deal with Anadolu Efes Istanbul.

Anadolu Efes Istanbul, of the EuroLeague, announced on Thursday that Vasilije Micic has re-signed with the club.

Micic, whose draft rights are owned by the Oklahoma City Thunder, opted not to enter the NBA after reports surfaced that he’d been considering the option.

Micic, the MVP of the EuroLeague, signed a 3-year deal through the 2023-24 season.

The Serbian was the 15th different player to win the MVP award since the honor was debuted. The voting consisted of a fan element, the media and ballots from fellow players and coaches.

A a unique playmaking and scoring prospect, Micic averaged 16.7 points and 4.9 assists in 40 games, and helped Efes to the EuroLeague title in the 2020-21 season.

When the 27-year-old was considering the NBA route, reports came out that the Chicago Bulls were interested in acquiring the rights of the EuroLeague star.