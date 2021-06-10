EuroLeauge MVP Micic Considering NBA Options

EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic has plenty of options for his basketball future, including playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Vasilije Micic, EuroLeague’s champion and MVP, has plenty of options for his basketball career.

The 27-year-old has plenty of teams vying for his talents. He just led his current squad, Anadolu Efes, to a league title and Turkish club Fenerbahche is reportedly trying to lure the 6-foot-6 guard away.

Another option would be the NBA.

Oklahoma City acquired his draft rights last year from the 76ers, making him an intriguing piece for a young team amidst a rebuild. Per a report from Mozzart Sports, the Chicago Bulls are also reportedly interested in acquiring Micic from OKC.

Micic’s agent has made it clear the star guard has no interest in sitting on the bench, leaving his role in both Oklahoma City and Chicago a major question mark.

Should Micic and his agent not feel right about his fit in the NBA, they've said his debut could be postponed.

With general manager Sam Presti still in asset-acquisition mode, the 27-year-old Micic could be dealt before or on Draft night.

Micic averaged 16.7 points, 4.9 assists and 2.6 rebound while shooting 38 percent from 3-point land in the EuroLeague. It’s no secret any NBA team could benefit from his talents in some capacity.