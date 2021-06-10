Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

EuroLeauge MVP Micic Considering NBA Options

EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic has plenty of options for his basketball future, including playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Author:
Publish date:

Vasilije Micic, EuroLeague’s champion and MVP, has plenty of options for his basketball career.

The 27-year-old has plenty of teams vying for his talents. He just led his current squad, Anadolu Efes, to a league title and Turkish club Fenerbahche is reportedly trying to lure the 6-foot-6 guard away.

Another option would be the NBA.

Oklahoma City acquired his draft rights last year from the 76ers, making him an intriguing piece for a young team amidst a rebuild. Per a report from Mozzart Sports, the Chicago Bulls are also reportedly interested in acquiring Micic from OKC.

Micic’s agent has made it clear the star guard has no interest in sitting on the bench, leaving his role in both Oklahoma City and Chicago a major question mark.

Should Micic and his agent not feel right about his fit in the NBA, they've said his debut could be postponed.

With general manager Sam Presti still in asset-acquisition mode, the 27-year-old Micic could be dealt before or on Draft night.

READ MORE:

Micic averaged 16.7 points, 4.9 assists and 2.6 rebound while shooting 38 percent from 3-point land in the EuroLeague. It’s no secret any NBA team could benefit from his talents in some capacity.

EuroLeague
News

EuroLeauge MVP Micic Considering NBA Options

Damian Lillard
News

Column: Situations Like Damian Lillard's Could Determine OKC's Future

Sam Presti
Video

Watch: Sam Presti's "Trust the Process" Moment

Darius Bazley vs Atlanta
News

What the Thunder can Learn From the Hawks Rebuild

Svi Mykhailiuk vs Golden Stata
News

Svi Mykhailiuk Carved Out a New Role For Himself in Oklahoma City

Mark Daigneault
News

Oklahoma City Coach Mark Daigneault Impressed in Season One

Theo Maledon, Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
News

What the Thunder can Learn from Golden State's Rebuild

Ty Jerome
News

Ty Jerome 'Envisioned' His Success With Oklahoma City