Evaluating the OKC Thunder's Position in the NBA Trade Market
The Oklahoma City Thunder's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup Championship has revealed a few weak spots in OKC's roster.
While the team is still a championship contender, there are ways general manager Sam Presti can improve Oklahoma City's roster ahead of the trade deadline. If Presti does elect to try the trade block, the team has two players who could be valuable assets.
In a recent article from ESPN's Bobby Mark's, the writer mentioned that Kenrich Williams and Ousmane Dieng both have trade value. Williams has a $6.7 million contract and a team option in 2026 while Dieng is on a $5 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.
This season, Williams is averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 56.7% from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range in 13 minutes per game. Dieng is tallying 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 33.9% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc.
The Thunder may be in search of a more reliable 3-point shooter after dealing with shotmaking woes throughout the season, and could look to offload Williams and Dieng. The versatile veteran and high-upside prospect would likely fetch a decent return if Presti and Mark Daigneault choose to try and move them before the Jan. 6 trade deadline.
In addition to Williams and Dieng's contract situations, Alex Caruso is eligible for an extension later this week. If the Thunder do extend Caruso, it would certainly factor into the team's trade capabilities.
"Alex Caruso is eligible for a four-year, $81 million extension beginning Saturday," Marks wrote. "A deal OKC should be comfortable doing after he has helped the Thunder to the best defense in the league."
Signing Caruso to an extension would cut into Oklahoma City's cap space, in turn limiting who the team could trade for.
