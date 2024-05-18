Even If Offense Improves, OKC Thunder Must Keep Forcing Turnovers
Oklahoma City enters Saturday night’s matchup with backs against the wall. It’s the first time this new Thunder era has been an elimination game. A trip to the Western Conference Finals is still on the line, but the team will have to step up in a big way.
Dallas has had good shooting nights, but Oklahoma City has held a great offense in check for the most part. With the exception of the Mavericks’ Game 2 performance, the team hasn’t scored more than 105 points. The best example of Oklahoma City’s defensive approach was on display in Game 5.
Dallas scored 104 points on Wednesday night, which should be good enough for this Thunder offense to come away with a win. Oklahoma City couldn’t knock down shots, though, and a late run fell short. If Oklahoma City’s fortune changes and 3-pointers start to fall, though, that same defensive approach will be needed to pull out a win. Dallas shot 52.6% from the floor, which could lead people to think they lit up the scoreboard.
Oklahoma City played with great pace, limiting Dallas’ possessions, and took 11 more shots than the Mavericks. The Thunder forced 14 turnovers compared to its own six and relied on active defense to get out in transition. It was the right game plan, the shots just didn’t fall.
When the Thunder relies heavily on three guard lineups and a small-ball five in Jaylin Williams, turnovers are crucial. If Dallas’ shot-making slows down, turnovers become even more important.
As long as Oklahoma City continues to force turnovers, it’ll have a chance. Even if the slump continues for the Thunder, the team has already proven to be able to win gritty games like Game 4. Keeping Dallas right around 100 points will allow the Thunder to stay in it, and turnovers will play a big part in that.
