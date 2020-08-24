SI.com
InsideTheThunder
HomeNewsGame DayBluePages
Search

Thunder Evens Series at Two

Erik Gee

How's your pulse? The cardiac Thunder were back on Monday evening up the Western Conference quarterfinals at two games apiece with a 117-114 win. 

If the Thunder win this series, your MVP is Lu Dort. Dort is not just the only player on the Thunder who can effectively guard James Harden, but he's clutch as well. 

With 6:48 left and the Thunder down 99-98, Dort, who was playing with five fouls, nailed a corner three that put Oklahoma City on top. 

Billy Donovan was asked about maybe starting out small with his three ball-handlers on the court and Danilo Gallinari playing center. Donovan didn't want to go down that road, because he wasn't convinced that lineup's performance in overtime of Game 3 was the reason the Thunder outscored Houston 15-3 in the extra frame. 

His belief is if the Thunder take good shots on offense and get back on defense, they'll have a chance to win. Monday showed the Thunder play faster than they have all series. 

While the Rockets had their moments, they were willing to live and die from beyond the arc. Donovan knows his team is not going to change the way Houston plays; they just need to keep pace. 

The Thunder survived a third-quarter barrage from the Rockets that saw Houston take a 15-point lead. That lead melted away when Oklahoma City went on a 12-3 run to end the third pulling Oklahoma City to within one at 94-93. 

The Thunder benefited from two late Houston turnovers in the fourth, to turn it into a two-possession game. Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder both hit critical free throws, and Jeff Green took a desperation three with 28 seconds left that missed and forced Houston to foul. 

Paul hit two more free throws that sealed the win. 

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thunder/Rockets Game Four Live Blog

Join the conversation by clicking the comment box below.

Erik Gee

by

erikgee08

Steven Adams Update

Billy Donovan would not get specify if Steven Adams would play tomorrow in game four, we'll tell you how that affects the Thunder's game plan.

Erik Gee

Bayless: Dort Making Presti Look Like a Genius

Skip Bayless of Fox Sports says that Lu Dort's Play on James Harden is making Sam Presti look like a draft genius.

Erik Gee

Clutch Paul Gives Thunder New Life

The Thunder is back in the Western Conference Quarterfinals after a 119-107 win over the Rockets in overtime.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Rockets Game Thee Live Blog

Join the conversation with us by clicking the comment box.

Erik Gee

Is Revenge too Much of a Motive for Paul?

Chris Paul gets a shot at playing his old team, but, would it have been better if the Thunder faced someone else in the first round?

Erik Gee

Westbrook Out, Donovan Finishes Third in Coach of the Year Voting

Russell Westbrook is listed as out for game three, plus Bill Donvan finishes third in coach of the Year voting and is the bubble wearing on the Thunder.

Erik Gee

Thunder Still Upbeat Despite Being Down 0-2

Billy Donovan and Darius Bazley say the Thunder is still positive despite being in an 0-2 hole to the Rockets. We'll also tell you what Donovan has to say about the Thunder's past carrying over to this team.

Erik Gee

Analysis: What The Thunder Must do to Win Game Three

Michael Shapiro from Inside the Rockets and Erik Gee from Inside the Thunder breakdown Game two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals

Erik Gee

How Barbers Live Inside the NBA Bubble

https://www.si.com/nba/video/2020/08/20/barbers-inside-the-nba-bubble

erikgee08