Thunder Evens Series at Two

How's your pulse? The cardiac Thunder were back on Monday evening up the Western Conference quarterfinals at two games apiece with a 117-114 win.

If the Thunder win this series, your MVP is Lu Dort. Dort is not just the only player on the Thunder who can effectively guard James Harden, but he's clutch as well.

With 6:48 left and the Thunder down 99-98, Dort, who was playing with five fouls, nailed a corner three that put Oklahoma City on top.

Billy Donovan was asked about maybe starting out small with his three ball-handlers on the court and Danilo Gallinari playing center. Donovan didn't want to go down that road, because he wasn't convinced that lineup's performance in overtime of Game 3 was the reason the Thunder outscored Houston 15-3 in the extra frame.

His belief is if the Thunder take good shots on offense and get back on defense, they'll have a chance to win. Monday showed the Thunder play faster than they have all series.

While the Rockets had their moments, they were willing to live and die from beyond the arc. Donovan knows his team is not going to change the way Houston plays; they just need to keep pace.

The Thunder survived a third-quarter barrage from the Rockets that saw Houston take a 15-point lead. That lead melted away when Oklahoma City went on a 12-3 run to end the third pulling Oklahoma City to within one at 94-93.

The Thunder benefited from two late Houston turnovers in the fourth, to turn it into a two-possession game. Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder both hit critical free throws, and Jeff Green took a desperation three with 28 seconds left that missed and forced Houston to foul.

Paul hit two more free throws that sealed the win.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.