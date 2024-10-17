Explaining the Thunder Training Camp Roster Shuffle
With each passing day it feels like a guaranteed the Oklahoma City Thunder will announce their latest roster move which still trips up some.
The Thunder own an open standard roster spot currently, while having all their two way slots filled. Though in the offseason and through training camp, teams can carry up to 21 players on their roster which is comprised of plenty of exhibition ten contracts, which translate to camp deals.
These deals have to be settled by Saturday around the NBA when the teams are expected to release their opening night roster.
The Thunder are not different, bringing in Alex Reece, Chase Jeter, Buddy Boeheim and the like.
Of that list, the Thunder have already waived Reece and Jeter as two prime example of the camp deal shuffle - inking exhibition ten pacts before being waived to gain G League rights.
Along with Reese, Jeter and Boeheim the Thunder have also brought in and swiftly moved on from sharpshooter Miller Kopp, explosive guard Javonte Cooke, scrappy swing man Cormac Ryan and skillful forward Malevy Leons. All of these players were announced as signed by the team, though the understanding is to just exhibition ten pact and all will be waived by Saturday to give the Thunder 14 standard pacts and all three two-way contracts filled.
