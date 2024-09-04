Former OKC Thunder Forward Earns Tryout With Golden State Warriors
The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired sharpshooting forward Davis Bertans from the Dallas Mavericks during the 2023 NBA Draft for the rights to Cason Wallace as the two teams swapped out their picks.
Oklahoma City flipped Bertans to the Charlotte Hornets after just 15 games played in Bricktown in a deal that sent Gordon Hayward back to the Thunder which eventually freed up enough space for OKC to ink Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency this offseason.
Bertans averaged 6.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, nearly an assist and a stock per game while shooting 39 percent from the floor, 38 percent from beyond the arc and 90 percent at the charity stripe.
The Hornets cut bait with the 31-year-old this summer who is now looking to catch on with the Golden State Warriors as training camp is right around the corner.
"Bertāns' agent Artūrs Kalnītis posted on Instagram that his client "will prepare for the upcoming season together" with the Warriors. Traded from OKC to Charlotte last season, Bertāns (31) is now in pursuit of a Golden State camp offer," NBA insider Marc Stein relayed via Twitter.
Should Bertans make it through the training camp portion, the Warriors start their preseason slate on Oct. 9 against the Sacramento Kings with their regular season starting on Oct. 23 in Portland against the lowly Trail Blazers.
If the veteran cracks Golden State's roster he would join former teammate Lindy Waters III in the Bay Area,
