Former OKC Thunder Guard Retires From Basketball
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been in Bricktown since 2008. Still a young franchise comparatively. Most of the fanbase can remember nearly every player who has ever worn Thunder blue. As the years passed, players have started to phase out of basketball who were once staples of Thunder basketball.
On Tuesday, it was made official by Alex Abrines on social media that the 6-foot-6 guard is retiring from basketball. The 31-year-old hailing from Spain spent his entire three-year NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Those three seasons saw Abrines log 174 NBA games, including 16 starts in his time with the Thunder. For his NBA career he averaged 5.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 38% from the floor, 36% from beyond the arc and 88% from the charity stripe.
He left the NBA at age 25 and began playing overseas before hanging up his shoes on Monday after most recently playing for FC Barcelona. The sharpshooting guard will turn 32 next month and begins life after basketball.
Abrines was selected with the No. 32 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft before being stashed away in other pro leagues prior to his NBA debut in the 2016-17 season.
In the 2016-17 season, Abrines finished third on the Oklahoma City Thunder roster in 3-point percentage, hitting trey balls at a 38% clip, a mark good enough for second on the team if you disregard Taj Gibson's halfcourt-heavy which granted him 100% from beyond the arc during that campaign.