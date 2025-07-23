Inside The Thunder

Former OKC Thunder Guard Retires From Basketball

The Oklahoma City Thunder are have seen former guard Alex Abrines retire from basketball this offseason.

Rylan Stiles

Apr 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Abrines (8) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) dribbles against the Houston Rockets in game five of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been in Bricktown since 2008. Still a young franchise comparatively. Most of the fanbase can remember nearly every player who has ever worn Thunder blue. As the years passed, players have started to phase out of basketball who were once staples of Thunder basketball.

On Tuesday, it was made official by Alex Abrines on social media that the 6-foot-6 guard is retiring from basketball. The 31-year-old hailing from Spain spent his entire three-year NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Those three seasons saw Abrines log 174 NBA games, including 16 starts in his time with the Thunder. For his NBA career he averaged 5.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 38% from the floor, 36% from beyond the arc and 88% from the charity stripe.

He left the NBA at age 25 and began playing overseas before hanging up his shoes on Monday after most recently playing for FC Barcelona. The sharpshooting guard will turn 32 next month and begins life after basketball.

Abrines was selected with the No. 32 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft before being stashed away in other pro leagues prior to his NBA debut in the 2016-17 season.

In the 2016-17 season, Abrines finished third on the Oklahoma City Thunder roster in 3-point percentage, hitting trey balls at a 38% clip, a mark good enough for second on the team if you disregard Taj Gibson's halfcourt-heavy which granted him 100% from beyond the arc during that campaign.

Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

