Former OKC Thunder Guard Svi Mykhailiuk Signs With Utah Jazz
From 2020-2023 the Oklahoma City Thunder have experienced plenty of roster turnover with players shuffling in and out of Bricktown in a blink, some failing to even step on the hardwood for OKC before being flipped to their next destination. This leads to a fun "where are they now?" game around Oklahoma City with so many former players to keep up with.
One of the most fun additions to the Thunder during the end of their 2020-21 campaign where losses helped more than wins was Kansas Jayhawks guard Svi Mykhailiuk. The then 23-year-old played in 30 games for the Thunder before heading off to the Toronto Raptors in free agency.
The former Jayhawk guard started his career in the Motor City before being shipped to Oklahoma City in a trade. From there it was stints with the Raptors, Knicks, Hornets and earning a ring on last year's Boston Celtics squad.
Sitting in free agency this summer, it is never comfortable getting to August without a team to call home. However, on Friday, the sharpshooting swingman inked a multi-year pact with the Utah Jazz according to ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
This is a four-year deal worth up to 15 million dollars according to the NBA news breaker as the Jazz shell out even more money on this historic week that has already seen the franchise extend Lauri Markkanen.
