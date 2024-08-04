Former OKC Thunder Guard Turns In Solid Performance at Paris Olympic Games
After kicking off late last month, the 2024 Olympic Games continues to rage on though early August.
One sport still in the midst of competition is basketball, where Team USA as well as Shai Gileous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Team Canada have looked like the strongest two nations thus far on the hardwood.
On Saturday, however, Team Serbia, led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, secured its spot in the knockout round as well. Alongside Jokic, who racked up 22 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and a steal, Atlanta Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 30 points while shooting 10-for-14 from the field and 6-for-9 from 3-point range.
Despite the outstanding performances from the two aforementioned players, Serbia still needed a third contributor to beat South Sudan and oust the world's newest nation from the tournament. In Saturday's contest, former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Vasilije Micic stepped up and took on that role.
Off the bench, Micic went 5-of-8 from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, tallying 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in just 22 minutes of action.
The solid outing helped lead Serbia to a 96-85 victory, giving the team at least one more game in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Jokic, Bogdanovic, Micic and the rest of team Serbia will meet Josh Giddey and Australia on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in an elimination game with the winner set to face either the United States or Brazil.
Micic's first season in the NBA came in 2023-24 after the talented guard was originally drafted in 2014 but played in the EuroLeague until last year. Micic spent 30 games with the Thunder before being traded to the Charlotte Hornets with Tre Mann and Davis Bertans in return for Gordon Hayward.
In his time with OKC, Micic averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 assists per game while playing just over 12 minutes per contest. After joining the Hornets, however, Micic found a more regular spot in Charlotte's rotation and averaged 10.8 points, 6.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game while playing over 27 minutes per game.
