Former Thunder Finds Himself on Crazy All-Time List
The NBA offseason is in full effect, which means it is time for players to hop on podcasts and discuss a wide array of topics. The NBA player podcast ranges from discussions on their summer, reacting to NBA news and a summer full of transactions as well as playing the hits.
That is where the latest podcast featuring Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young comes in. On top of him making waves for saying at 6-foot-8 he would be one of the best players to ever play, he also rolled out a head-scratching all-time NBA squad.
Trae Young's NBA All-Time Team:
- PG: Trae Young
- SG: Kobe Bryant
- SF: Kevin Durant
- PF: LeBron James
- C: Shaquille O’Neal
- 6th Man: Michael Jordan
Young called Bryant "his" Michael Jordan after the hosts pushed back on that selection. Young's inclusion on the list was sparred on by the hosts placing him there in their question. The Bryant over Jordan selection is the lone head-scratching move - albeit a big one - with that context.
Durant rightfully earns the respect of his peers in the midst of a dominant basketball career which was most recently highlighted on the Global stage at the Olympics. However, it is still possible to argue the best Durant ever played was in Oklahoma City, especially during his MVP season in 2013-14.
