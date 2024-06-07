Former OKC Thunder Guard Remains Extremely Complimentary of Organization
Vasilije Micic is the most well-known role player to only play 30 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise. That is due to the Micic saga lasting much longer than just those 30 tilts. It was an annual tradition that rivaled the Masters, a tradition unlike any other as each offseason Thunder fans would clamor for the decorated guard.
In year three of the saga, Micic finally jumped to the NBA inking a multi-year pact with the Oklahoma City Thunder before eventually being dealt to the Charlotte Hornets at the NBA Trade Deadline. The two-time Euroleague champion explained his route to the NBA and feelings on the Thunder in an interview with Forbes's Nick Crain.
“I was trying to come [to the NBA] for two consecutive seasons after my first and the second Euroleague titles, but somehow it didn't happen. I think the OKC was really serious from the very first day, but since we postponed two times, the team became very young,” Micic told Crain. “So we initially couldn't fit me personally and the team in general, but last summer they came up with a great offer.”
Micic gave a glimpse into his relationship with Thunder general manager Sam Presti and how this short-lived partnership came to be.
“We’ve known each other for years — and Sam [Presti] especially. He came and visited me and he really showed me huge respect not just with the contract, but also the way we talk to each other. He's an unbelievable guy,” Micic explained. “Even though I kind of knew what to expect, they were really fair to me and completely honest from the very first day. But since my journey with NBA was hard to even make it happen, I just decided to enter and to see what the future would bring to me.“
Despite the swift ending to his Thunder tenure, the 30-year-old still has respect for the organization and heap praise on their future.
“I have a huge respect for everyone. I think this team [OKC] can potentially be the best in next five six years. The group of guys that they have are so unique because they're so humble and normal — starting with Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] who is their leader. I realized how they selected the team and he was the one that really came to me couple times discuss game even though he's a top two player in NBA. So they were really great to me, and the coach [Mark Daigneault] as well.”
