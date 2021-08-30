Former Thunder Wing Svi Mykhailiuk Signs With Raptors

Oklahoma City Thunder Tracker: Roster moves and more, from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and the rookies, plus much more.

Oklahoma City - Oklahoma City Thunder tracker keeping you informed on the latest news and rumors surrounding the team throughout the offseason.

AUG 28: NEW HOME FOR SVI The Oklahoma City Thunder decided to part ways with Svi Mykhailiuk after just 30 games with the team. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 6-foot-7 wing will join the Toronto Raptors on a two-year deal.

Mykhailiuk will have a player option in the second season. Several contenders expressed interest in his services before he ultimately chose Toronto as his next destination.

Last season in Oklahoma City, Mykhailiuk averaged 10.3. points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 33.6 percent from beyond the arc. He was acquired by the Thunder in a deal for Hamidou Diallo just before the trade deadline.

