Former Thunder Center Olivier Sarr to Sign Deal with Trail Blazers

Over the next several weeks, teams around the league will begin training camp in preparation for the 2022-23 season. During this time, many players will be signed to camp deals to give them an opportunity to prove they’re worth a roster spot in the NBA or a G League system.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers are bringing in center Olivier Sarr on an Exhibit 10 to showcase his talent in training camp. Sarr is a 7-footer and former Oklahoma City Thunder big.

Just last season, Sarr played in 22 games (2 starts) for the Thunder while averaging 7.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per contest. He also showcased his ability to known down triples, converting on 44.8% of his 3-point attempts in Oklahoma City.]

In July Sarr competed on the Phoenix Suns’ NBA Summer League roster, where he actually looked really good.

The former Kentucky Wildcat went undrafted but has proven he’s good enough to play in an NBA system. He may not make the Blazers’ roster, but he should show enough to earn a spot in their G League program.

Meanwhile in Oklahoma City, the center rotation is extremely thin. A guy like Sarr would have actually had a good chance to earn minutes this season following the season-ending injury of Chet Holmgren. Regardless, the Thunder still have a glaring need as it relates to center depth.

