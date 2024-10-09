Former Thunder Guard Starring Off the Bench in Charlotte
Over the course of his career in Oklahoma City, Tre Mann showed potential every season. His shot creation was special, and his ability to heat up off the bench is something every NBA team looks for. Unfortunately, he fell out of the rotation as the Thunder rapidly improved and was involved in a win-now trade at last season’s deadline. That move looks like it’s turning out to be a solid investment for the Hornets.
In 28 games for the Hornets last year, Mann averaged 11.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds. He also looked like an improved defender, averaging 1.7 steals per game. While the Hornets opted against bringing back Aleksej Pokusevski and Davis Bertans, Mann showed enough potential to stick around.
Through two preseason games, that decision looks like a smart move. Mann seems to have found his footing and is settling into a nice role in Charlotte.
Against the Knicks, Mann played 16 minutes and totaled 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. In the team’s second preseason contest, he scored 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting and added four assists with no turnovers.
Mann displayed that same shot making ability with the Thunder, and when he was on a roll, he was unstoppable. A great example of that was a rookie record 35-point performance against Boston, his triple double to close the season, and many more flashes in between. He has always had all the talent in the world, but consistency was his biggest struggle.
As the Thunder started to contend, Mark Daigneault went with consistent players — guys he always knew what to expect. Whether that be Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, or Lindy Waters III, Mann fell behind the curve.
He was a fan favorite and a team favorite, making it hard to see him go for many inside the Thunder circle. He seems to have found a spot to stick with the Hornets, though, and could have a big season ahead. Maybe a change of scenery is just what he needed.
