Former Thunder Star Kevin Durant, Leads USA to Gold Over Victor Wembanyama, France
The Oklahoma City Thunder sent superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and defensive ace Lu Dort to the Olympics to battle for their home country of Team Canada which helped split allegiances between Canada and Team USA.
As the OKC Thunder duo couldn't get enough from their teammates in the 2024 Olympics, they fell to the host country of Team France to make Bricktown's Gold Medal game decision easier as France navigated their way to the Gold medal game from that side of the bracket and Team USA survived the world's best shot to try to gain Gold in a sport they have continuously dominated.
It took Team USA a furious comeback over Serbia behind nine triples from Steph Curry, dagger jumpers from Kevin Durant, a strong showing from LeBron James and Joel Embiid and as these names are rattled off it is easy to figure out how the Americans are so dominant.
On Saturday, Team USA battled the host country Team France where OKC Thunder franchise star Durant entered the starting five for Steve Kerr's club. This was a back-and-forth game with a scrappy France team that is arguably at this point too soon given their young core, refused to go away in front of their home crowd.
Durant watched as his former teammate Curry ended France's Cinderella story with 24 points, a rebound, five assists and two steals en route to his first and only Gold Medal.
The Thunder's former face of the franchise turned in 15 points to help Team USA win their fifth straight Gold Medal in the Olympics.
France got 26 points from Victor Wembanyama who carried France to this stage at just 20-years-old, a sign of what is to come for the Country's Olympic hopes for years to come.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.