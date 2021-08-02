Sports Illustrated home
Free Agency Losers Could Scramble to Thunder's Kemba Walker

Loser of major free agent targets could look to Oklahoma City's Kemba Walker as a possible replacement for the 2021-22 season.
NBA free agency is set to kick off on Monday, and a frenzy it will be.

Teams will be racing to grab coveted stars to compete with the almighty super teams forming in Los Angeles and Brooklyn, as well as Milwaukee’s strong championship squad.

Point guards Kyle Lowry, Mike Conley and Chris Paul will be in high demand to match the league’s current titans. While Conley and Paul are likely to return, Luka Doncic as well as the Heat will still be looking for point guards to add to their rosters.

Enter Kemba Walker.

Chris Paul, Kemba Walker

Chris Paul guards Kemba Walker at the NBA All-Star game.

As point guards get snatched up in free agency, Walker will begin to look more and more enticing.

His contract is a bear to move, but teams like Dallas and Miami will begin to get more desperate in an effort to retain their stars.

Both teams, as well as a few others, could offer Oklahoma City similar deals to the one Kyle Lowry will be expecting in his sign-and-trade.

It might not be immediately, but the Thunder have trademarked bringing disgruntled stars back into the spotlight. Walker could very well travel the same path as Paul and Al Horford have.

NBA free agency is set to begin at 5 p.m.

Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics
